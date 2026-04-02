INOVIO to Participate in Upcoming Scientific Conference

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following scientific conference:

World Federation of Hemophilia World Congress (Kuala Lumpur)

Presentation: Next Gen Protein Replacement Therapeutics: DNA-Encoded Protein (DPROT) Technology Demonstrates in vivo Production of Functional FVIII in Mouse Model



Date: Wednesday, April 22



Time: 9:45 AM MYT

Poster Presentation: FVIII Expression Via Non-viral Vector DNA Medicine Platform Results in Efficacious Levels of FVIII Protein and Correction of the Bleeding Phenotype in Hemophilia A Mice



Date: Wednesday, April 22



Time: 10:45 AM MYT

Available abstracts will be shared on INOVIO's website following presentations.

About INOVIO



INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts



Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com



Investors: Peter Vozzo, ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com

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SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.