SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

INOVIO to Participate in Upcoming Scientific Conference

April 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following scientific conference:

World Federation of Hemophilia World Congress (Kuala Lumpur)

  • Presentation: Next Gen Protein Replacement Therapeutics: DNA-Encoded Protein (DPROT) Technology Demonstrates in vivo Production of Functional FVIII in Mouse Model

    Date: Wednesday, April 22

    Time: 9:45 AM MYT
  • Poster Presentation: FVIII Expression Via Non-viral Vector DNA Medicine Platform Results in Efficacious Levels of FVIII Protein and Correction of the Bleeding Phenotype in Hemophilia A Mice

    Date: Wednesday, April 22

    Time: 10:45 AM MYT

Available abstracts will be shared on INOVIO's website following presentations.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com

Investors: Peter Vozzo, ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovio-to-participate-in-upcoming-scientific-conference-302731455.html

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pennsylvania Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Orlando, Florida
Immunology and inflammation
AAD 2026: Sanofi, Incyte, Roivant and Alumis Make Headway Into Skin Diseases
March 31, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of scientists working in lab
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Clinical Professionals Now
March 19, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Philadelphia downtown city skyline
Manufacturing
TerraPower Commits $450M To Build Radioisotope Production Plant
March 18, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Photo of Philadelphia downtown city skyline
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring Now in Pennsylvania
February 19, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel