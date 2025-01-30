SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

INOVIO to Participate in the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

January 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Dr. Jacqueline Shea, INOVIO’s President and CEO, and Dr. Michael Sumner, Chief Medical Officer, will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 3:20 – 3:50 pm ET

Format: Presentation

During the conference, Dr. Shea and members of INOVIO’s management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the INOVIO Investor Relations Events page at https://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO’s technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com

Investors: Peter Vozzo, ICR Healthcare, 443-213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovio-to-participate-in-the-oppenheimer-35th-annual-healthcare-life-sciences-conference-302363750.html

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pennsylvania Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac