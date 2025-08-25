INOVIO to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that a pre-recorded presentation from the Company will be available on demand as a part of the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York. During the conference, members of INOVIO's management team will also be conducting in-person one-on-one meetings with investors.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference



Presentation available: Beginning Friday, September 5, 2025, 7:00AM ET



Format: Pre-recorded webcast



Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/c0cc4d12-f619-4d58-878f-4ee305e4f2c2

The webcast will be available for 90 days at the link above or on the INOVIO Investor Relations Events page: https://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts



Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com



Investors: Peter Vozzo, ICR Healthcare, 443-213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com

