SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

INOVIO to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

August 25, 2025 | 
1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that a pre-recorded presentation from the Company will be available on demand as a part of the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York. During the conference, members of INOVIO's management team will also be conducting in-person one-on-one meetings with investors.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation available: Beginning Friday, September 5, 2025, 7:00AM ET

Format: Pre-recorded webcast

Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/c0cc4d12-f619-4d58-878f-4ee305e4f2c2

The webcast will be available for 90 days at the link above or on the INOVIO Investor Relations Events page: https://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com

Investors: Peter Vozzo, ICR Healthcare, 443-213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovio-to-participate-in-the-hc-wainwright-27th-annual-global-investment-conference-302536840.html

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pennsylvania Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
From left to right: Jeff Quillen, Foley Hoag; Jim Cirenza, DNB Bank; Andrew Meadow, Health Innovation Capital; Greg Benning, Back Bay Life Science Advisors; Jonathan Gertler, Back Bay Life Science Advisors
Collaboration
Partner-Seeking Biotechs Find Plenty of Hands To Shake as BIO2025 Kicks Off
June 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst