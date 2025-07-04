InnoCare Announces Approval of Clinical Trial of a Novel ADC ICP-B794 in China

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADC--InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today the approval of the Investigational New Drug (IND) by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to conduct the clinical trial of a novel B7-H3 targeted ADC ICP-B794.

ICP-B794 is a novel ADC comprising a humanized anti-B7-H3 monoclonal antibody conjugated to potent in-house developed payload via a protease-cleavable linker. This combination ensures precise targeting of tumor cells while minimizing off-target effects, offering a promising treatment for solid tumors such as lung cancer, esophageal cancer, nasopharyngeal cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinomas, prostate cancer, and others.

Currently, there are no B7-H3 targeted therapies approved for marketing globally. B7-H3 is a type I transmembrane protein that is highly expressed in a variety of solid tumors. Due to its specific expression in tumor cells, it is considered a highly promising anti-tumor target.

Dr. Jasmine Cui, the Co-founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of InnoCare, said, "ICP-B794 is developed from the Company's proprietary ADC platform. The platform is designed to deliver ADCs with strong tumor-killing efficacy and an adequate therapeutic window, thereby broadening treatment options for cancer patients and improving their clinical outcomes. As the platform continues to evolve, the Company is poised to expand its portfolio with multiple differentiated ADC candidates, further advancing precision medicine in oncology."

With ongoing efforts to address the growing needs in solid tumors, InnoCare is committed to building a competitive drug portfolio aimed at treating a broad range of solid tumor indications. The Company is expanding the scope of its pipeline through a combination of targeted therapies, immune-oncology approaches, and cutting-edge ADC technology. The R&D team is focused on discovering and developing novel platforms that target various solid tumors, utilizing innovative technologies to identify and advance potential drug candidates that offer significant clinical benefits. InnoCare’s proprietary ADC technology platform, alongside promising precision medicine candidates like TRK inhibitor zurletrectinib (ICP-723), positions the Company to establish a strong presence in the field of solid tumor treatment.

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases with unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States.

InnoCare Forward-looking Statements

This report contains the disclosure of some forward-looking statements. Except for statements of facts, all other statements can be regarded as forward-looking statements, that is, about our or our management's intentions, plans, beliefs, or expectations that will or may occur in the future. Such statements are assumptions and estimates made by our management based on its experience and knowledge of historical trends, current conditions, expected future development and other related factors. This forward-looking statement does not guarantee future performance, and actual results, development and business decisions may not match the expectations of the forward-looking statement. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to a large number of risks and uncertainties, which may affect our short-term and long-term performance.

