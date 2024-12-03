Innate Pharma Highlights Abstracts Selected for the ASH Annual Meeting 2024

MARSEILLE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ANKET--Regulatory News:





Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced that abstracts related to lacutamab health-related quality of life and translational data from the TELLOMAK trial and SAR443579, Sanofi-partnered ANKET® asset, have been selected for the American Society of hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

“We are proud of the progress being made across our multiple programs, including our lead proprietary asset lacutamab and the multi-specific NK cell engagers from our ANKET® platform,” commented Dr. Sonia Quaratino, Chief Medical Officer of Innate Pharma. “We look forward to presenting data supporting the advancement of our programs at the upcoming ASH 2024 as we move closer to our goal of delivering new treatment options for patients with high unmet medical needs.”

Details of the presentations

More information can be found on the ASH website.

About Lacutamab

Lacutamab is a first-in-class anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody that is currently in clinical trials for treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), an orphan disease, and peripheral T cell lymphoma (PTCL). Rare cutaneous lymphomas of T lymphocytes have a poor prognosis with few efficacious and safe therapeutic options at advanced stages.

KIR3DL2 is an inhibitory receptor of the KIR family, expressed by approximately 65% of patients across all CTCL subtypes and expressed by up 90% of patients with certain aggressive CTCL subtypes, in particular, Sézary syndrome. It is expressed by up to 50% of patients with mycosis fungoides and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). It has a restricted expression on normal tissues.

Lacutamab is granted European Medicines Agency (EMA) PRIME designation and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory Sézary syndrome who have received at least two prior systemic therapies. Lacutamab is granted orphan drug status in the European Union and in the United States for the treatment of CTCL.

About the Innate-Sanofi research collaboration and licensing agreements

Innate Pharma has a research collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi to apply Innate’s proprietary technology to the development of innovative multi-specific antibody formats engaging NK cells through the activating receptors NKp46 and CD16 to kill tumor cells.

Under the terms of the 2016 research collaboration and license agreement, Sanofi is responsible for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products resulting from the research collaboration, which includes SAR443579/IPH6101 (Trifunctional anti-CD123 NKp46xCD16 NK cell engager) and SAR445514/IPH6401 (Trifunctional anti-BCMA NKp46xCD16 NK cell engager). As part of the 2016 agreement, Innate Pharma is eligible to up to €400m in development and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties on net sales.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its innovative approach aims to harness the innate immune system through three therapeutic approaches: monoclonal antibodies, multi-specific NK Cell Engagers via its ANKET® (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) proprietary platform and Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC).

Innate’s portfolio includes lead proprietary program lacutamab, developed in advanced form of cutaneous T cell lymphomas and peripheral T cell lymphomas, monalizumab developed with AstraZeneca in non-small cell lung cancer, several ANKET® drug candidates to address multiple tumor types as well as IPH4502 a differentiated ADC in development in solid tumors.

Innate Pharma is a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as well as leading research institutions, to accelerate innovation, research and development for the benefit of patients.

Headquartered in Marseille, France with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Information about Innate Pharma shares

ISIN code

Ticker code

LEI FR0010331421 Euronext: IPH Nasdaq: IPHA 9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

