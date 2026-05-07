InMed Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Business Update

INM-901 demonstrated significant reduction in neuroinflammation in Stem Pharm's LPS-induced model and in their Alzheimer's disease model. A dose-dependent reduction of key pro-inflammatory markers such as IL-6 and IL-8 was seen in both neuroinflammation models.

Effects align with prior findings from an in vivo Alzheimer's model and an ex vivo LPS-induced neuroinflammation model.

Alzheimer's model and an LPS-induced neuroinflammation model. Provides supportive evidence of mechanistic translation from animal models to human tissue systems.

Financial Commentary

March 31, June 30, 2026 2025 Unaudited (As restated) $ $ ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 5,158,932 10,743,430 Short-term investments 41,625 43,384 Prepaids and other current assets 617,211 319,547 Current assets of discontinued operations 1,070,313 1,760,918 Total current assets 6,888,081 12,867,279 Non-Current Property, equipment and ROU assets, net 642,884 992,199 Intangible assets, net 1,498,473 1,620,562 Other assets 104,368 100,000 Total Assets 9,133,806 15,580,040 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,011,551 1,230,845 Current portion of lease obligations 389,381 435,507 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 810,334 173,438 Total current liabilities 2,211,266 1,839,790 Non-current Lease obligations, net of current portion 30,766 305,755 Total Liabilities 2,242,032 2,145,545 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9) Shareholders' Equity Common shares, no par value, unlimited authorized shares: 3,314,063 and 2,002,186 as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively, issued and outstanding 92,578,071 91,221,174 Additional paid-in capital 38,144,484 39,322,644 Accumulated deficit (123,959,350 ) (117,237,892 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 128,569 128,569 Total Shareholders' Equity 6,891,774 13,434,495 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 9,133,806 15,580,040

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 $ $ $ $ Operating Expenses Research and development 1,022,630 425,370 2,222,732 2,243,948 General and administrative 1,742,016 1,584,393 4,304,323 4,155,493 Amortization and depreciation 51,707 51,706 156,912 158,289 Foreign exchange loss 23,168 22,165 62,026 50,608 Total operating expenses 2,839,521 2,083,634 6,745,993 6,608,338 Other Income (Expense) Interest and other income 47,770 16,565 215,914 104,195 Finance expense - - - (351,549 ) Net loss from continuing operations before taxes (2,791,751 ) (2,067,069 ) (6,530,079 ) (6,855,692 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss from continuing operations (2,791,751 ) (2,067,069 ) (6,530,079 ) (6,855,692 ) Discontinued operations: Income (Loss) from discontinued operations (174,585 ) (53,861 ) (191,379 ) 481,870 Income tax benefit - - - - Loss from discontinued operations (174,585 ) (53,861 ) (191,379 ) 481,870 Net Loss (2,966,336 ) (2,120,930 ) (6,721,458 ) (6,373,822 ) Net loss per share for the period Basic and diluted: Continuing operations (0.69 ) (1.89 ) (1.64 ) (8.53 ) Discontinued Operations (0.04 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) 0.6 Net loss per share attributable to Common Stockholders – basic and diluted (0.73 ) (1.94 ) (1.69 ) (7.93 ) Weighted average outstanding common shares Basic and diluted 4,048,209 1,095,973 3,985,313 803,909

For the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

$

$

Cash provided by (used in): Operating Activities Net loss (6,721,458 ) (6,373,822 ) Items not requiring cash: Amortization and depreciation 156,912 160,087 Share-based compensation 84,240 92,577 Amortization of right-of-use assets 291,245 243,555 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 27,730 44,876 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaids and other currents assets (294,825 ) (61,581 ) Other non-current assets (4,368 ) - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (218,577 ) (349,399 ) Lease obligations (327,395 ) (315,221 ) Operating cash flow used by discontinued operations 1,327,501 570,483 Total cash used in operating activities (5,678,995 ) (5,988,445 ) Investing Activities Sale of short-term investments 41,667 40,039 Purchase of short-term investments (41,667 ) (40,039 ) Total cash used in investing activities - - Financing Activities Proceeds from the private placement 231,675 4,361,220 Share issuance costs (137,178 ) (264,559 ) Total cash provided by financing activities 94,497 4,096,661 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period (5,584,498 ) (1,891,784 ) Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the period 10,743,430 6,571,610 Cash and cash equivalents end of the period 5,158,932 4,679,826 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: - - Income taxes $ - $ - Interest $ - $ - SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Recognition of Right-of-use asset and corresponding operating lease $ - $ 187,223

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2026) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.("" or the ""), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2026 which ended March 31, 2026.The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the third quarter ended March 31, 2026, are available atand at"During the quarter, InMed reported additional preclinical data that further support the development of INM-901 for Alzheimer's disease through its targeting of neuroinflammation. Data from advanced human brain organoid systems demonstrated anti-neuroinflammatory effects consistent with findings observed across multipleandstudies," commented Eric A. Adams, InMed President and CEO.InMed's proprietary, disease-modifying, small molecule drug candidate INM-901 is a preferential signaling agonist of the CB1/CB2 receptors and continues to advance as a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease with a primary focus on modulating neuroinflammation. During the quarter, InMed announced preclinical data demonstrating the effects of INM-901 in reducing neuroinflammation in 3D human brain organoid models of Alzheimer's disease.Thehuman organoid models represent some of the closest approximations to human brain tissue currently available, incorporating a complex cellular environment relevant to neurodegenerative disease. The organoids are composed of neurons, astrocytes, vascular cells and feature microglia, the brain's resident immune cells, and can be used to bridge the gap between traditional animal models and human clinical trials.INM-901 was evaluated in two distinct human 3D organoid models: a general model of neuroinflammation induced with lipopolysaccharide ("LPS") and interferon-gamma ("IFN-γ"); and, Stem Pharm's proprietary neuroinflammation Alzheimer's disease model with specific features observed in Alzheimer's disease patients.The consistency of INM-901's anti-inflammatory effects acrossanimal models,systems and now human 3D brain organoids provide increasing confidence in the compound's potential to translate into clinical benefit in humans with neuroinflammatory conditions.On March 4, 2026, the Company's board of directors ratified, confirmed and approved the decision of the board members of BayMedica to wind down and exit BayMedica's commercial operations business segment ("Commercial Operations"), which is the only revenue-generating commercial operations of the Company. BayMedica intends to substantially complete the wind down and exit prior to the end of its fiscal year ending June 30, 2026. During the interim period leading to the completion of operational wind down, BayMedica will continue its commercial operations including sales, marketing, limited manufacturing, and logistics.Following the classification of the Commercial segment as discontinued operations, the Company has one reportable segment that constitutes consolidated results consisting of its operations. Unless otherwise noted, all activities and amounts reported in the following notes relate to the continuing operations of the Company and exclude activities and amounts related to discontinued operations.For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company reported a net loss of $3.0 million, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million in the same period the previous year. The increase was largely driven by higher expenses related to pharmaceutical research and development activities, as well as financing costs.Pharmaceutical research and development for continuing operations were $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to an increase in external contractors relating to our INM-901 programGeneral and administrative expenses for continuing operations were $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.6 million the same period the previous year. The increase resulted primarily from a combination of changes including lower accounting fees, share-based payments fees, and shareholder communication fees.As of March 31, 2026, the Company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $5.2 million, which compares to $10.8 million on June 30, 2025.The Company reported no revenue from continuing operations for the period. The discontinued commercial operations generated revenue of $0.7 million during the period; however, its results are classified as discontinued operations and are presented separately from continuing operations.Expressed in U.S. DollarsExpressed in U.S. DollarsExpressed in U.S. DollarsInMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. InMed's pipeline consists of three separate programs in the treatment of Alzheimer's, ocular and dermatological indications. For more information, visitColin ClancyVice President, Investor Relationsand Corporate CommunicationsT: +1.604.416.0999E:This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements about; the potential efficacy of INM-901, INM-901's ability to treat Alzheimer's, marketability and uses for INM-901; preclinical data demonstrating the effects of INM-901 in reducing neuroinflammation in 3D human brain organoid models of Alzheimer's disease. demonstrated significant reduction in neuroinflammation in Stem Pharm's LPS-induced model and in their Alzheimer's disease model.With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, InMed has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals on a timely basis, or at all; and continued economic and market stability. While InMed considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies.Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed's stand-alone business is disclosed in InMed's Annual Report on Form 10-K, InMed's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Security and Exchange Commission onAll forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.To view the source version of this press release, please visit