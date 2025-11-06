InMed Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 (unaudited) ASSETS $ $ Current Cash and cash equivalents 9,331,077 11,075,871 Short-term investments 42,859 43,384 Accounts receivable, net 343,469 465,104 Inventories, net 890,807 961,173 Prepaids and other current assets 191,755 321,747 Total current assets 10,799,967 12,867,279 Non-Current Property, equipment and ROU assets, net 881,549 992,199 Intangible assets, net 1,579,569 1,620,562 Other assets 100,000 100,000 Total Assets 13,361,085 15,580,040 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,130,219 1,404,283 Current portion of lease obligations 424,765 435,507 Total current liabilities 1,554,984 1,839,790 Non-current Lease obligations, net of current portion 215,478 305,755 Total Liabilities 1,770,462 2,145,545 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10) Shareholders' Equity Common shares, no par value, unlimited authorized shares: 2,604,186 and 2,002,186 as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively, issued and outstanding 91,806,396 91,221,174 Additional paid-in capital 38,620,449 39,322,644 Accumulated deficit (118,964,791 ) (117,237,892 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 128,569 128,569 Total Shareholders' Equity 11,590,623 13,434,495 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 13,361,085 15,580,040

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 $ $ Sales 1,120,121 1,264,638 Cost of sales 716,962 771,225 Gross profit 403,159 493,413 Operating Expenses Research and development 581,612 700,145 General and administrative 1,532,015 1,492,961 Amortization and depreciation 53,202 54,579 Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss 56,994 (19,310 ) Total operating expenses 2,223,823 2,228,375 Other Income (Expense) Interest and other income 93,765 57,094 Loss before income tax expense (1,726,899 ) (1,677,868 ) Income tax expense - - Net loss for the period (1,726,899 ) (1,677,868 ) Net loss per share for the period Basic and diluted (0.44 ) (2.71 ) Weighted average outstanding common shares Basic and diluted 3,954,549 620,127

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Cash provided by (used in): $ $ Operating Activities Net loss (1,726,899 ) (1,677,868 ) Items not requiring cash: Amortization and depreciation 53,202 54,579 Share-based compensation 20,205 28,964 Amortization of right-of-use assets 103,478 90,401 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 1,358 5,270 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventories 70,366 24,251 Prepaids and other currents assets 129,992 328,867 Accounts receivable 122,160 67,624 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (274,066 ) (642,392 ) Payments on lease obligations (107,412 ) (106,506 ) Total cash used in operating activities (1,607,616 ) (1,826,810 ) Investing Activities Sale of short-term investments 20,957 21,324 Purchase of short-term investments (20,957 ) (21,324 ) Total cash used in investing activities - - Financing Activities Proceeds from the private placement - 1,030,063 Share issuance costs (137,178 ) (191,824 ) Total cash provided by financing activities (137,178 ) 838,239 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period (1,744,794 ) (988,571 ) Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the period 11,075,871 6,571,610 Cash and cash equivalents end of the period 9,331,077 5,583,039 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes $ - - Interest $ - $ - - SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Recognition of Right-of-use asset and corresponding operating lease $ - $ 187,223

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small-molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended September 30, 2025.The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the first quarter ended September 30, 2025, are available atand atEric A. Adams, InMed Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Fiscal 2026 is shaping up to be another strong year for InMed as we advance our lead program INM-901 toward clinical readiness. INM-901 continues to demonstrate compelling data across multiple preclinical models, reinforcing its potential as a differentiated small-molecule therapy targeting Alzheimer's disease. With IND-enabling activities advancing, we are entering an important stage in translating INM-901's scientific promise into clinical evaluation."Mr. Adams continued, "On the corporate front, the addition of two new directors further strengthens our Board's breadth of expertise and supports our continued growth and strategic execution. Additionally, the Company closed the quarter with approximately $9.3 million in cash allowing us to execute on program milestones into the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026."InMed's proprietary small-molecule drug candidate INM-901 continues to advance as a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease through its multiple mechanisms of action targeting several biological pathways associated with disease progression. This quarter, management presented a scientific poster at the 2025 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) entitled, "".This study measured hippocampal RNA expression, inflammatory markers, immunohistochemistry and behavioral differences using a 7-month treatment duration in subjects with more advanced disease to validate and expand upon previous findings, which demonstrated improvements in cognitive function, anxiety-related behavior, and sensory responsiveness. Through the remainder of fiscal 2026, InMed plans to further develop its Alzheimer's program, advancing Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls ("CMC") activities and preparing for a pre-IND meeting with the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and GLP-enabling studies to support an IND submission.INM-089 is a proprietary small-molecule drug candidate under investigation for the treatment of dry AMD. The Company continues to advance preclinical studies demonstrating significant functional and pathological improvements in a dry AMD disease study model.BayMedica commercial business generated revenues of $1.1 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, compared to $1.3 million for the same period last year, reflecting an 11% decrease. This decrease is primarily attributed to pricing adjustments on BayMedica's products over the prior year. Cost of goods sold decreased by 7% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in cost of goods sold is primarily the result of the Company lowering its supply chain and manufacturing costs which has led to improved margins over time.The Company's research and development expenses were $0.6 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, compared with $0.7 million for the three months ending September 30, 2024. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily due to reduced spending on external contractors and compensation. We expect research and development expenses to increase substantially through the remainder of fiscal year 2026 as the Company advances preclinical work and IND-enabling studies on INM-901.The Company incurred general and administrative expenses of $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. We anticipate general and administrative expenses to remain relatively stable for the remainder of fiscal 2026.As of September 30, 2025, the Company's cash and cash equivalents were $9.3 million, which compares to $11.1 million on June 30, 2025. The Company continues to closely monitor expenses while advancing its pharmaceutical pipeline candidates. Based on current forecasts, the Company expects its cash will be sufficient to fund its planned operating expenses and capital expenditure into the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026, depending on the level and timing of BayMedica commercial revenues, as well as the level and timing of our operating expenses.Expressed in U.S. DollarsExpressed in U.S. DollarsExpressed in U.S. DollarsInMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. InMed's pipeline consists of three separate programs in the treatment of Alzheimer's, ocular and dermatological indications. For more information, visitColin ClancyVice President, Investor Relationsand Corporate CommunicationsT: +1.604.416.0999E:This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "potential", "possible", "would" and similar expressions. Such statements, based as they are on current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown, many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements about: the potential efficacy of INM-901, INM-901's ability to treat Alzheimer's, marketability and uses for INM-901; data from its INM-901 program at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025; statements regarding InMed's belief in the potential of INM-901 as a multi-mechanism small molecule drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease; fiscal 2026 is shaping up to be another strong year for InMed advancing INM-901 toward clinical readiness; entering an important stage in translating INM-901's scientific promise into clinical evaluation; the advancement of chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) activities, the planning of GLP-enabling studies, and the preparation of an IND submission; the further development, potential efficacy, and marketability of INM-089 for dry age-related macular degeneration; expectations regarding the sufficiency of the Company's strengthened balance sheet to fund operations, advance pharmaceutical development programs, and achieve milestones into the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026; and, other business initiatives, strategies, and prospects of the Company.Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed's stand-alone business is disclosed in InMed's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission onAll forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.To view the source version of this press release, please visit