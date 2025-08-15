SUBSCRIBE
Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Activity

August 15, 2025 
BOSTON and ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (“Inhibikase” or “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of cardiopulmonary diseases namely, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (“PAH”), today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and highlighted recent developments.

“During our second quarter of 2025, we continued to position the Company to advance IKT-001 toward a late-stage clinical trial in PAH,” said Mark Iwicki, Chief Executive Officer of Inhibikase. “We have now finalized our study protocol, and we expect to initiate our Phase 2b clinical study of IKT-001, our re-engineered prodrug of imatinib mesylate, in PAH in the second half of 2025.”

Multiple studies including both Phase 2 and the Phase 3 IMPRES study previously demonstrated that imatinib mesylate (“imatinib”), an anti-proliferative tyrosine kinase inhibitor, was highly efficacious in PAH. Notably in the IMPRES study, patients that maintained 400 mg of imatinib for greater than 50% of the treatment period showed a placebo adjusted 45-meter improvement in 6-minute walk distance (“6MWD”) which represents best-in-class improvements for patients afflicted by PAH. More recently, a contemporary study in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine demonstrated that higher exposures of imatinib were associated with a larger improvement in total pulmonary resistance (“TPR”). The 400 mg dose of imatinib exhibited the greatest impact on TPR and, even though the majority of patients completed the study at 200 mg or less, the magnitude of the hemodynamic change for the study was noted to compare favorably with recent studies of novel therapies added to background treatment. The Company believes this supports its thesis that IKT-001 has the potential to minimize GI side effects while maximizing the highly efficacious outcomes observed at 400 mg across multiple studies.

Recent Developments:

  • Advancement of IKT-001 as a therapy in PAH:
    • During the first half of 2025, the Company evaluated potential study designs and obtained feedback from various key opinion leaders before finalizing a clinical study protocol for its forthcoming Phase 2b study, known as IMPROVE-PAH.
    • IMPROVE-PAH is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of approximately 150 PAH participants. Participants under IMPROVE-PAH will be randomized 1:1:1 to receive 300 mg IKT-001, 500 mg IKT-001, or placebo once daily for 26 weeks, in addition to stable background PAH therapy. The Company’s bioequivalence studies previously confirmed that 500 mg of IKT-001 has comparable exposure in humans to 380 mg of imatinib. The primary efficacy endpoint is change in pulmonary vascular resistance at Week 26. Secondary endpoints include 6MWD, World Health Organization functional class, and pharmacokinetics. The study protocol also includes an interim safety review for study continuance by the Data Safety Monitoring Board with at least 50 patients at 12-weeks of follow-up.
    • The Company expects to initiate IMPROVE-PAH in the second half of 2025.

Financial Results

Cash Position: As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $87.7 million as compared to $97.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net Loss: Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $9.9 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.0 million, or $0.66 per share in the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $23.6 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.6 million, or $1.38 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $5.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Research and development expenses were $15.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, which includes a non-cash write-off of in-process research and development of $7.4 million and $1.0 million of stock-based compensation expense, both associated with the Company’s acquisition of CorHepta in February 2025, compared to $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 were $5.9 million, compared to $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $11.2 million, which includes $1.0 million of severance expenses resulting from the transition of senior executives in the Company during the year, compared to $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
       
  June 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
  (unaudited)  (Note 3) 
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents $77,742,669  $56,490,579 
Marketable securities  9,923,100   41,052,949 
Prepaid research and development  138,855   81,308 
Deferred offering costs  307,373    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  682,628   826,473 
Total current assets  88,794,625   98,451,309 
Equipment and improvements, net  23,687   47,100 
Right-of-use asset  34,918   101,437 
Total assets $88,853,230  $98,599,846 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable $2,703,554  $943,019 
Lease obligation, current  37,944   110,517 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  3,145,888   2,680,030 
Contingent consideration liability  2,912,159    
Total current liabilities  8,799,545   3,733,566 
Total liabilities  8,799,545   3,733,566 
Commitments and contingencies (see Note 16)     
Stockholders’ equity:    
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized; 74,516,635 and 69,362,439 shares issued and outstanding (including 4,149,252 and 0 contingently issuable shares - see Note 10) at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  74,516   69,362 
Additional paid-in capital  197,996,982   189,254,777 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (2,944)  (37,248)
Accumulated deficit  (118,014,869)  (94,420,611)
Total stockholders' equity  80,053,685   94,866,280 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $88,853,230  $98,599,846 
       


Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six months ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Costs and expenses:            
Research and development $5,270,967  $3,075,830  $15,784,546  $5,827,109 
Selling, general and administrative  5,919,731   1,974,705   11,169,022   4,005,786 
Change in fair value contingent consideration  (358,420)     (1,523,284)   
Total costs and expenses  10,832,278   5,050,535   25,430,284   9,832,895 
Loss from operations  (10,832,278)  (5,050,535)  (25,430,284)  (9,832,895)
Interest income  916,755   90,927   1,836,026   223,652 
Net loss  (9,915,523)  (4,959,608)  (23,594,258)  (9,609,243)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax            
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities  (1,977)  776   34,304   (1,901)
Comprehensive loss $(9,917,500) $(4,958,832) $(23,559,954) $(9,611,144)
Net loss per share – basic and diluted $(0.11) $(0.66) $(0.26) $(1.38)
Weighted-average number of shares – basic and diluted  90,009,625   7,535,667   89,774,703   6,939,779 
                 


Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
    
  Six months ended June 30, 
  2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $(23,594,258) $(9,609,243)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation  36,812   13,137 
Stock-based compensation expense  6,250,938   84,131 
Write-off of in-process research and development  7,357,294    
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (1,523,284)   
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Operating lease right-of-use assets  66,519   58,465 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  7,526   30,719 
Prepaid research and development  (57,547)  (86,483)
Accounts payable  1,592,656   875,701 
Operating lease liabilities  (72,573)  (62,389)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  258,156   (225,430)
Net cash used in operating activities  (9,677,761)  (8,921,392)
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchases of equipment and improvements  (13,399)   
Purchases of investments - marketable securities     (9,209,545)
Maturities of investments - marketable securities  31,350,103   8,440,958 
Acquired in-process research and development  (438,624)   
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  30,898,080   (768,587)
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, pre-funded warrants and warrants, net of issuance costs  150   3,611,255 
Issuance of common stock form exercise of stock options  31,621    
Net cash provided by financing activities  31,771   3,611,255 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  21,252,090   (6,078,724)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  56,490,579   9,165,179 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $77,742,669  $3,086,455 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information      
Issuance costs $  $1,203,350 
Non cash investing and financing activities      
Non-cash financing costs $  $(181,930)
CorHepta transaction costs $175,000  $ 
Contingent consideration $2,912,159  $ 
Deferred offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $307,373  $ 

