InflammX Therapeutics Announces Option Agreement with Bausch + Lomb

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflammX Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for retinal diseases with significant unmet needs, announced today that it has entered into an option agreement granting leading global eye health company Bausch + Lomb the right to acquire the company. This strategic move aligns with a shared goal of advancing groundbreaking treatments addressing unmet medical needs in ophthalmology. InflammX’s pipeline includes a cutting-edge, orally dosed, therapeutic candidate targeting a form of macular degeneration known as intermediate age-related macular degeneration (iAMD) and diabetic retinal eye disease.

“We see tremendous potential in combining our resources and expertise with InflammX’s innovative approach to retinal disease treatment,” said Yehia Hashad, chief medical officer and executive vice president of Research & Development, Bausch + Lomb.

Under the terms of the option agreement, which was signed in December 2024, Bausch + Lomb has secured the exclusive option to acquire InflammX Therapeutics during an agreed-upon option period based on the achievement of specified development milestones.

“Partnering with Bausch + Lomb offers a unique opportunity to accelerate the development of our pipeline and bring our therapies to patients worldwide,” said Brian Levy, chief executive officer, InflammX Therapeutics. “We share a common vision of improving outcomes for individuals affected by retinal disease, such as iAMD, which represents a majority of patients diagnosed with AMD, and for which there is no currently approved treatment.”

The agreement marks a milestone in InflammX’s strategy to enhance its innovation-driven retinal portfolio. No financial terms have been disclosed.

InflammX Therapeutics

InflammX is a clinical stage company with an orally dosed drug (Xiflam), which targets the activated, inflammatory recycling innate immune system, known as the NLRP3 Inflammasome. The drug target for Xiflam is the Connexin43 (Cx43) hemichannel, which when pathological allows ATP to escape from the cell signaling activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome and associated perpetuated, inflammation. Xiflam acts directly on the pathological Cx43 hemichannel reverting it back to a physiological state, shutting down the recycling inflammation. The retinal disease states being targeted by InflammX, have been shown to be mediated by inflammasome driven autoinflammation. InflammX Therapeutics has filed an IND with the FDA and is currently in a Phase 2 Randomized Clinical Trial treating patients with early-stage Diabetic Macular Edema (DME). The study is supported by the DRCR Retina Network of the National Eye Institute and Breakthrough T1D, formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetic Research Foundation. InflammX is in the process of beginning a second Clinical Trial treating patients diagnosed with iAMD, the early stage of macular degeneration, which is the precursor to vision loss.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Brian Levy, CEO

Cell (585) 978-1943