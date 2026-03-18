Infinity Bio Appoints Brian McKelligon as Chief Executive Officer

Unlocking Breakthroughs in Immunology and Human Health: Infinity Bio Delivers MIPSA as Transformative Technology to Decode the Antibody Reactome

BALTIMORE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinity Bio, a biotechnology company pioneering the MIPSA technology, today announced the appointment of Brian McKelligon as Chief Executive Officer. McKelligon, an accomplished leader with extensive experience building and scaling innovative life sciences platforms, will guide the company's next phase of growth, global expansion, and commercial acceleration of its proprietary MIPSA technology.

Antibodies provide a detailed record of past and ongoing immune responses, offering key insights into health and disease. Infinity Bio decodes the antibody reactome, the set of all possible antibody-antigen interactions, using its novel MIPSA (Molecular Indexing of Proteins by Self-Assembly) technology. By leveraging the MIPSA technology, researchers can now decode an individual's cumulative environmental exposures, infections, and autoimmune triggers and targets. This high-resolution mapping allows for an unprecedented understanding of how previous and ongoing immune responses directly impact health outcomes.

Through the massively parallel analysis of the antibody reactome across multiple proteomic-scale libraries including HuSIGHT™ (human proteome), VirSIGHT™ (all known human viruses), EnviroSIGHT™ (allergens, environmental antigens, and non-viral microbes), and MuSIGHT™ (mouse proteome), Infinity Bio enables the direct association of immune responses with clinical trajectories at a population scale. This data-driven approach is critical for uncovering the functional links between the environment, inflammation, and immunity. By providing these essential insights, Infinity Bio is accelerating the development of precision diagnostics and therapies across infectious diseases, allergy, oncology, autoimmune disorders, neurodegeneration, and aging.

“Infinity Bio is at an exciting moment in its evolution. With a world-class team, breakthrough MIPSA technology, and significant momentum from recent financings, product launches, and strong customer traction, the company is well positioned for its next phase of growth,” said Matt Hellauer, Managing Partner at PTX Capital. “Brian’s leadership will accelerate the company’s expansion and propel Infinity toward becoming the go-to platform for immune profiling worldwide.”

“Brian brings a proven track record of translating cutting-edge technologies into widely adopted platforms,” said Malek Fahem, Chief Scientist at Illumina Ventures. “His leadership will be instrumental in driving MIPSA toward global adoption as an essential tool for translational and discovery science.”

“Infinity Bio is transforming how we interrogate and map our understanding of the immune system across a wide range of human diseases” said Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer. “Our MIPSA platform leverages the power of DNA synthesis and sequencing to read the antibody reactome at unmatched breadth and depth, empowering researchers worldwide to unlock insights that were previously out of reach.”

About Infinity Bio

Infinity Bio, Inc. is a technology company that provides detailed insights into the immune system using its proprietary antibody reactome profiling platform. The company’s core technology, MIPSA, is used to comprehensively analyze the antibody reactome, revealing the targets of individual immune responses against all known human viruses, human proteins (autoimmunity), and environmental antigens (including allergens, non-viral and microbial proteins). Developed at Johns Hopkins University in the Larman Laboratory of Precision Immunology, MIPSA builds on decades of work in genomics, proteomics, immunology, and bioinformatics. Infinity Bio's assays are engineered to enable best-in-class quality, data accuracy, turnaround times and cost-efficiency. For more information, visit www.infinitybio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Infinity Bio’s future plans, growth strategy, technology development, and market expansion. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Infinity Bio undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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