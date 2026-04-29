Infinite Epigenetics Acquires Tally Health to Accelerate the Future of Epigenetics-Driven Health and Longevity

TruDiagnostic™ parent purchases Dr. David Sinclair co-founded company to create world's largest epigenetic data platform

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite EpigeneticsTM, a global leader in epigenetic science, biological age testing, and next-generation diagnostics, today announced the acquisition of Tally Health®, a biotechnology company pioneering consumer-focused longevity solutions. Tally Health brings cutting-edge science closer to everyday life by helping people better understand how they're aging and what they can do about it.

The asset purchase, the largest in epigenetic age testing, brings together two category leaders to create a vertically integrated platform spanning advanced epigenetic diagnostics, the world's largest and most diverse private adult DNA methylation datasets, and personalized interventions, including longevity-focused supplements, designed to improve healthspan. By combining proprietary datasets with exclusively licensed, intellectual property originating from academia, the company is positioned to accelerate the development of next-generation diagnostics and interventions, and expand the role of epigenetics from research and lifestyle applications to mainstream healthcare.

Following the transaction, Tally Health will remain a standalone consumer brand, preserving the trust, momentum, and brand equity it has built, while leveraging Infinite Epigenetics' scientific infrastructure, data scale, and diagnostic capabilities. Dr. Matthew Dawson will continue as CEO of Infinite Epigenetics and TruDiagnostic, and Melanie Goldey will remain CEO of Tally Health, leading the consumer business. Together, the companies will focus on accelerating product innovation, expanding consumer access, and deepening the integration of diagnostics and personalized interventions.

"We believe epigenetics will underpin the next generation of medical diagnostics, shifting healthcare from reactive treatment to proactive, data-driven prevention," said Dr. Matthew Dawson, CEO of Infinite Epigenetics and TruDiagnostic. "Our ambition is to build a category-defining diagnostics platform. By combining our scientific infrastructure, proprietary data, and clinical capabilities with Tally Health's consumer reach, we can accelerate the adoption of epigenetics across healthcare – from research and clinical settings to population-scale applications."

Infinite Epigenetics, through its subsidiary TruDiagnostic, has established itself at the forefront of epigenetic science with a CLIA-certified laboratory, proprietary analytical platforms, and flagship testing products TruAgeTM and TruHealthTM, which provide insights into epigenetic aging and system-level health. The science behind TruDiagnostic is powered by 115+ research partnerships with top institutions including Harvard, Yale, Duke, and Stanford. The purchase of Tally Health's assets represents a continued expansion of Infinite Epigenetics' portfolio, building a vertically integrated platform across diagnostics, data, and consumer health.

"From day one, Tally Health was built to take the most advanced science of aging and make it actionable for everyday people," said Melanie Goldey, CEO of Tally Health. "Joining Infinite Epigenetics allows us to dramatically accelerate that mission by combining best-in-class data, scientific rigor, and consumer experience to deliver a truly end-to-end longevity platform. Together, we have the opportunity to redefine how people engage with their health and aging."

Tally Health complements Infinite Epigenetics' scientific foundation with a consumer platform designed to make longevity science accessible and actionable. Its offering is anchored by the TallyAge™ Test, a next-generation epigenetic age test delivered through a painless at-home cheek swab, alongside a suite of science-backed supplements and personalized recommendations targeting core drivers of aging. Co-founded by Dr. David Sinclair and Whitney Casey, and seeded by leading consumer-focused investment firm L Catterton, Tally Health has built a highly engaged consumer base by translating complex science into simple, everyday insights. The company also brings proprietary, exclusively licensed intellectual property, models, and datasets related to DNA methylation and longevity science.

"Epigenetics is one of the most powerful tools we have to understand the biological drivers of aging and disease," said Dr. David Sinclair, co-founder of Tally Health and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. "Given that our health is our most important asset, I'm excited to see technologies from my Harvard lab being translated into real-world applications to improve health. This combination brings together the scale of data, scientific rigor, and consumer reach needed to accelerate that impact."

About Infinite Epigenetics



Infinite Epigenetics, through its subsidiary TruDiagnostic, is a leading epigenetic health data company and CLIA-certified laboratory specializing in epigenetic testing and research. With the world's largest private DNA methylation datasets, the company partners with biotech innovators, researchers, and healthcare organizations to translate epigenetic insights into actionable diagnostic and clinical applications. Its TruAgeTM and TruHealthTM epigenetic testing platforms provide advanced biological age and systems-level health insights to individuals and providers. For more information, visit www.trudiagnostic.com.

About Tally Health®



Tally Health® is a biotechnology company dedicated to extending human healthspan through innovative, science-driven solutions. Founded by leaders in longevity science, Tally Health combines epigenetic testing with personalized interventions — including targeted supplements and lifestyle guidance — to help individuals take control of how they age. For more information, visit www.tallyhealth.com.

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SOURCE TruDiagnostic