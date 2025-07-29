Indonesia’s Ministry of Health and Philips to deliver nationwide coverage of advanced image-guided therapy systems in Indonesia, expanding access to cardiac, stroke and cancer care in all 38 provinces

Philips Azurion image-guided therapy system

Doctor and patient in Indonesia

July 29, 2025

Long-term multiyear agreements will see Philips installing its advanced Azurion image-guided therapy systems nationwide across all provinces, including rural and remote areas

Initiative brings minimally invasive care to millions of cardiac, stroke and cancer patients in Indonesia

Combines cutting-edge treatment technology, services and training to strengthen Indonesia’s health infrastructure



Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Jakarta, Indonesia – In a major step toward transforming healthcare delivery, Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology and the Indonesia’s Ministry of Health today announced plans to deploy state-of-the-art image-guided therapy systems nationwide, as part of their signed agreements, under the Strengthening Indonesia’s Healthcare Referral Network (SIHREN) project.



The landmark agreements, recently awarded to Philips after an international, competitive bidding process, combine cutting-edge treatment technology, services and training to strengthen Indonesia’s health infrastructure. The initiative aims to transform the country’s treatment for heart disease, stroke and cancer – Indonesia’s leading causes of death – by expanding access to cutting-edge technologies and care in all 38 provinces, from Aceh to Papua. This initiative is set to benefit millions of patients across Indonesia.



The SIHREN project is an ambitious effort jointly funded by the World Bank and other multilateral development banks to support Indonesia’s health transformation agenda by significantly improving referral healthcare.



Challenges in ensuring equitable access to healthcare

With a population exceeding 280 million, Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous nation. As a vast archipelago of over 17,000 islands, it faces significant challenges in ensuring equitable access to healthcare. The country is also grappling with a surge in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, stroke and cancer – conditions projected to impose a staggering economic burden of USD 4.47 trillion [1]. And yet, advanced care for these illnesses remains largely centralized on the densely populated island of Java, leaving much of the country underserved.



The initiative will establish a nationwide network of advanced image-guided therapy rooms, dramatically expanding access to minimally invasive treatments across hundreds of hospitals in all 38 provinces. The Ministry of Health has made a long-term commitment to delivering nationwide coverage of the Azurion platform, aligned to local hospital infrastructure and patient population needs.



A study published in the Journal of Minimally Invasive Surgery [2] found that minimally invasive techniques significantly reduce postoperative pain, recovery time, and hospital stays compared to traditional open surgeries.



"Delivering better care for more people requires strong partnerships and the best innovations,” said Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips. “We’re honored to be Indonesia’s partner of choice to deliver our innovation directly where it's needed most. More patients in Indonesia will now have access to better care.”



“Minimally invasive care is life-changing for patients, unlocking treatment options that were once unimaginable. With small incisions, such targeted treatments can mean shorter hospital stays, fewer complications and quicker recoveries for patients,” said Carla Goulart Peron, Chief Medical Officer at Philips. “From opening heart-attack-causing blockages, to treating strokes and targeting cancer tumors, image-guided, minimally invasive therapy will be a game-changer for NCD care in Indonesia.”



Philips maintains a strong footprint in Indonesia, employing over 3,900 people across 12 cities and operating a manufacturing facility in Batam for its Personal Health businesses. The Philips Foundation recently launched a major partnership with World Child Cancer to advance early detection of childhood cancers across the country.



“We remain committed to supporting healthcare transformation by delivering innovations that provide better outcome for patient and improve experience for healthcare workers,” said Astri R. Dharmawan, President Director of Philips Indonesia. “Our combined efforts with the Indonesian government will help close healthcare gaps and bring us closer to a Healthy Indonesia.”



