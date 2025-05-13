SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Indivior to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

May 13, 2025 | 
1 min read

RICHMOND, Va., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (NASDAQ/LSE: INDV) today announced that it will participate in the following investor events:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – New York City, NY

Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Preblick, Chief Financial Officer, will host 1x1 / group meetings on Wednesday, June 4th. Joe Ciaffoni will also participate in a fireside discussion on Wednesday, June 4th at 9:55 a.m. U.S. ET. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies representative to schedule a meeting. The fireside discussion will be publicly available and can be viewed using the following weblink:

Webcast Link

  • Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Miami, FL

Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Preblick, Chief Financial Officer, will host 1x1 / group meetings on Wednesday, June 11th. Interested investors should contact their Goldman Sachs representative to schedule a meeting.

  • Northland Growth Conference 2025 – Virtual

Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Preblick, Chief Financial Officer, will host 1x1 / group meetings virtually on Wednesday, June 25th. Interested investors should contact their Northland representative to schedule a meeting.

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD). Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to expand on its heritage in this category. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs over 1,000 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 30 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indivior-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-events-302453910.html

SOURCE Indivior PLC

Virginia Events
Indivior
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Illustration showing businesspeople on an American flag
Job Trends
Massive Investment in US Manufacturing Triggers Wave of Career Opportunities
April 24, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
March 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie