Indivior to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

RICHMOND, Va., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (NASDAQ/LSE: INDV) today announced that it will participate in the following investor events:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – New York City , NY

Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Preblick, Chief Financial Officer, will host 1x1 / group meetings on Wednesday, June 4th. Joe Ciaffoni will also participate in a fireside discussion on Wednesday, June 4th at 9:55 a.m. U.S. ET. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies representative to schedule a meeting. The fireside discussion will be publicly available and can be viewed using the following weblink:

Webcast Link

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Miami, FL

Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Preblick, Chief Financial Officer, will host 1x1 / group meetings on Wednesday, June 11th. Interested investors should contact their Goldman Sachs representative to schedule a meeting.

Northland Growth Conference 2025 – Virtual

Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Preblick, Chief Financial Officer, will host 1x1 / group meetings virtually on Wednesday, June 25th. Interested investors should contact their Northland representative to schedule a meeting.

About Indivior



Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD). Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to expand on its heritage in this category. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs over 1,000 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 30 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

