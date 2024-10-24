SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Indivior Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 24, 2024 | 
1 min read

SLOUGH, United Kingdom and RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (Nasdaq/LSE: INDV) today announced its financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024. The earnings release, investor presentation and webcast are available at www.indivior.com.

There will be a live webcast presentation at 13:00 BST (8:00 am ET) hosted by Mark Crossley, CEO. The details are below.

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ppm4ske8

Participants may access the presentation telephonically by registering with the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId4d5b45a6f3e4291ba42150c1620fc64

(Registrants will have an option to be called back directly immediately prior to the call or be provided a call-in # with a unique pin code following their registration)

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients’ lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD), overdose and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs over 1,000 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 30 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indivior-announces-q3-2024-financial-results-302285061.html

SOURCE Indivior PLC

Europe Virginia Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Kick Off With J&J, Bluebird in Tough Spot, Novo-Catalent Deal Under Fire, More
October 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
J&J Gets Q3 Beat, Raises Full-Year Guidance on Strong Darzalex Sales
October 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Leadership concept with chess figures. 3D Rendering
Obesity
Lilly’s Sprawling Obesity Clinical Program Underscores Challenges for Biotechs
October 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong