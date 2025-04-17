Indian Patent Office Grants Acurx Patent for DNA Polymerase IIIC Inhibitors

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) (“Acurx” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of small molecule antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that a new patent has been granted by the Indian Patent Office in March 2025. This patent relates to DNA Polymerase IIIC Inhibitors, including compositions-of-matter. This is the latest in the series of granted patents and pending patent applications that Acurx has filed to protect its proprietary technologies in the field of antimicrobials. To date, Acurx has obtained three U.S. patents, one Israeli patent, one Japanese patent, and now one Indian patent, in each case, which cover the ACX-375C program, relating to DNA Polymerase IIIC Inhibitors, with other country-level filings in process.

Robert J. DeLuccia, Executive Chairman of Acurx, stated: “Achieving this patent in India adds to our growing number of countries as we further develop our innovative, AI-supported drug discovery platform of second-generation DNA pol IIIC inhibitors”. He added: “While our lead DNA pol IIIC inhibitor is Phase 3-ready for oral treatment of C. difficile Infection, our second generation compounds in our program are systemically absorbed for potential oral and parenteral use in multiple clinical settings for treatment of infections caused by gram-positive bacteria, such as Staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA, VRE and DRSP, and B. anthracis or anthrax, a Bioterrorism Category A Threat-Level pathogen.”

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of small molecule antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. The Company’s approach is to develop antibiotic candidates with a Gram-positive selective spectrum (GPSS®) that blocks the active site of the Gram-positive specific bacterial enzyme DNA polymerase IIIC (pol IIIC), inhibiting DNA replication and leading to Gram-positive bacterial cell death. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin- resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin resistant Enterococcus (VRE), drug- resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP) and B. anthracis (anthrax; a Bioterrorism Category A Threat-Level pathogen). Acurx’s lead product candidate, ibezapolstat, for the treatment of C. difficile Infection is Phase 3 ready with plans in progress to begin international clinical trials as soon as possible. The Company’s preclinical pipeline includes development of an oral product candidate for treatment of ABSSSI (Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections), upon which a development program for treatment of inhaled anthrax is being planned in parallel.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives, and other statements containing the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether ibezapolstat will benefit from the QIDP designation; whether ibezapolstat will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis; whether the results of the clinical trials of ibezapolstat will warrant the submission of applications for marketing approval, and if so, whether ibezapolstat will receive approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies where approval is sought; whether, if ibezapolstat obtains approval, it will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the year ended, and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward- looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Acurx disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as may be required by law.

