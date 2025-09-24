Independent Research Demonstrates Ruvidar(R) Effective in the Destruction of Herpes Simplex Virus

There are two main types of HSV:

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - TheralaseTechnologies Inc.("" or the ""), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company pioneering light, radiation, sound and drug-activated therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, bacteria and viruses, announced today the peer-reviewed publication of independent preclinical data demonstrating the superiority of its lead antiviral candidate, Ruvidar®, in the destruction of Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 ("").The latest preclinical data was published in MDPI - Viruses titled, "" and is available for viewing at:This peer-reviewed publication provides strong support that Ruvidaris more effective in the treatment of HSV-1 than either Acyclovir® or Metformin®, even without light-activation. Acyclovir® and its derivatives are currently known as the gold standard treatment for HSV-1.According to this latest research, Acyclovir® and Metformin® had little, if any, effect on the virus, once infection was established; however, Ruvidarwas able to have a dramatic inhibitory effect, post infection, without light-activation. In other words, in a normal human infection setting (onset of a cold sore lesion), using acyclovir or metformin had no beneficial effects; whereas, Ruvidar® remained highly effective in suppressing viral replication in cells that harbored active infection. Ruvidar®'s protection extended to preventing non-infected cells from contracting an HSV-1 infection, which minimized the spread of the disease to adjacent cells and if used clinically would help minimize patient duration of the disease.In further research, Ruvidar® was shown to be effective in the treatment of Acyclovir®-resistant HSV-1 mutants. This would be highly beneficial for patients who are prone to cold sore lesions that have grown resistant to treatment with acyclovir.This research underscores Ruvidar®'s potential as a next-generation antiviral therapy, capable of addressing both standard and drug-resistant HSV-1 infections and support its advancement into clinical development.Kevin M. Coombs, PhD, Professor (retired), Department of Medical Microbiology, University of Manitoba stated, "Arkady MandelMD, PhD, DSc, Chief Scientific Officer of Theralase®, added,Dr. Mandel continued,Roger DuMoulin-White, BSc, PEng, ProDir, President and Chief Executive Officer, Theralase® stated, "Herpes Simplex Virus (""), known as herpes, is a very common infection that can cause painful blisters or ulcers on the skin of an individual. It primarily spreads by skin-to-skin contact, while it is treatable, it is not curable.Type 1 ("") generally spreads by oral contact and causes infections in or around the mouth, vermilion, upper or lower lip region (oral herpes or cold sores). It can also cause genital herpes. A majority of adults are infected with HSV-1.Type 2 ("") spreads by sexual contact and causes herpes in the genital region of an individual.An estimated 3.8 billion people under the age of 50 (64%) globally have HSV-1, the main cause of oral herpes. An estimated 520 million people aged 15 to 49 (13%) globally have HSV-2, the main cause of genital herpes.The global HSV treatment market size was estimated at $USD 2.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to balloon to $USD 4.7 billion by 2033.Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light, radiation, sound and drug-activated small molecule compounds and their associated formulations with a primary objective of efficacy and a secondary objective of safety in the destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses, with minimal impact on surrounding healthy tissue.MDPI is a pioneer in scholarly, open access publishing, supporting academic communities, since 1996, with a mission to foster open scientific exchange in all forms, across all disciplines. MDPI has 477 peer-reviewed journals, supported by more than 295,000 academic experts. 