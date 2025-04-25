Incyte to Highlight Early-Stage Oncology Data at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2025

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$INCY #AACR25--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that the Company will present new early-stage data from its oncology portfolio at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025 in Chicago, IL, from April 25–30.

“At AACR we will be presenting data from early-stage programs across our oncology portfolio, including for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, ovarian cancer and other solid tumors,” said Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., President and Head of Research and Development, Incyte. “These data will guide our approach as we advance our pipeline and seek to transform the treatment landscape for patients with cancer and myeloproliferative neoplasms.”

Abstracts accepted for presentation at AACR include:

Mini Symposium

INCB177054

INCB177054: A Novel, Potent, Orally Bioavailable DGKα/ζ Dual Inhibitor Enhances T-Cell Function and Demonstrates Potent Antitumor Activity

(Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents. April 28, 4:50 p.m. – 5:05 p.m. ET (3:50 p.m. – 4:05 p.m. CT). Abstract #3789.))

Poster Presentations

INCA33890

INCA33890 Increases CD8+ T-Cell Effector Function Compared with pembrolizumab as Assessed by Single-Cell RNA Sequencing in Human PD-1xTGFβR2 Knock-In Mouse Model (Session Title: Immune Fitness and Metabolic Regulation of Cancer Immunity​. April 29, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT). Abstract #4861.))

INCA33890, a Bispecific Antibody Targeting PD-1 and TGFβR2, Shows Enhanced Immune Responses in Models of Ovarian Cancer

(Session Title: Antibodies 3: Multi-Target Checkpoint Inhibitors and Immune Activators. April 29, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET (2:00 – 5:00 p.m. CT). Abstract #6074.))

PD-1xTGFβR2 Bispecific Biclonics® Antibody INCA33890 Augments Human T-Cell Effector Functions In Vitro and Ex Vivo

(Session Title: Antibodies 3: Multi-Target Checkpoint Inhibitors and Immune Activators​. April 29, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET (2:00 – 5:00 p.m. CT). Abstract #6071.))

INCB057643

INCB057643, a Bromodomain and Extra-Terminal (BET) Protein Inhibitor, Improved Bone Marrow Function and Shifted Megakaryopoiesis to Erythropoiesis in Patients with Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs)

(Session Title: Molecular Genetics and Epigenetics of Tumors​. April 30, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT). Abstract #7188.))

Novel Role of INCB057643, a Bromodomain and Extra-Terminal (BET) Protein Inhibitor, in Myeloid Cell Regulation and Immunosuppressive Tumor Environment Remodeling in Myelofibrosis (MF)

(Session Title: Molecular Genetics and Epigenetics of Tumors​. April 30, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT). Abstract #7184.))

Association of Cyclin E1 Expression with Genomic Instability in Ovarian Cancer

(Session Title: Origins and Mechanisms of Genomic Instability​. April 28, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET (2:00 – 5:00 p.m. CT). Abstract #2846.))

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

Incyte Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding the presentation of data from Incyte’s clinical development pipeline, whether or when any development compounds or combinations will be approved or commercially available for use in humans anywhere in the world, and Incyte’s goal of improving the lives of patients, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Incyte’s current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by the FDA, EMA, and other regulatory authorities; the efficacy or safety of Incyte and its partners’ products; the acceptance of Incyte and its partners’ products in the marketplace; market competition; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; and other risks detailed from time to time in Incyte’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media

media@incyte.com

Investors

ir@incyte.com