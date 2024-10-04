SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Incyte Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 3, 2024

October 4, 2024 
WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced that today it granted an equity inducement award to Lee Heeson, the Company’s new Executive Vice President, Incyte International, pursuant to the Company’s 2024 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan. The award was approved by the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors as an inducement material to Mr. Heeson entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).


Mr. Heeson received an award of 26,447 restricted stock units (RSUs) with a grant and vesting commencement date of October 1, 2024.

The RSUs vest as to 25% of the shares subject to the RSUs on each of the first four anniversaries of the vesting commencement date, subject to the Mr. Heeson’s continued service with the Company on each such date.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

Delaware Compensation
