Inceptor Bio Announces First Patient Dosed in Clinical Trial of IB-T101 for Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (ccRCC) and $21M Series A2 Financing

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptor Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation cell therapies, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the clinical trial of IB-T101, the company’s lead program. The trial marks a significant milestone for Inceptor Bio’s efforts to address the unmet medical needs of patients with clear cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (ccRCC)

IB-T101 is an autologous CD70 CAR-T therapy powered by OUTLAST™, Inceptor Bio’s novel platform that metabolically reprograms T cells to thrive in the hostile tumor microenvironment (TME) by conditioning for the fittest, most persistent cells through controlled TME-like stress.

This Investigator-Initiated Trial (IIT) aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of IB-T101 in patients with ccRCC who have relapsed on prior VEGF-targeting therapies alone or in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. The trial will enroll patients across a dose-escalation phase to determine the optimal dose of IB-T101. The primary endpoints include safety and tolerability, while secondary endpoints will evaluate anti-tumor activity and pharmacokinetics.

In conjunction with this milestone, Inceptor Bio has successfully closed a $21 million Series A2 financing, which will support the ongoing clinical development of IB-T101 and the expansion of its next-generation cell therapy pipeline. The round was led by a syndicate of insiders including Kineticos Life Sciences.

“This is a major milestone for Inceptor Bio as we advance IB-T101 into the clinic,” said Dr. Matthias Schroff, Chief Executive Officer of Inceptor Bio. “Similar to elite athletes training at high elevation, T cells conditioned in challenging environments develop the attributes needed to outperform in solid tumors. With the support and confidence of our investors, we are focused on advancing our lead program with the goal of delivering a best-in-class therapy that has the potential to change the treatment paradigm for patients facing these challenging cancers.”

“Dosing the first patient in a clinical trial is a significant milestone for any biotech company, and we are proud to support Inceptor Bio as they advance IB-T101 into the clinic,” said Shailesh Maingi, Managing Partner of Kineticos Life Sciences. “The OUTLAST™ platform represents a compelling approach to addressing key challenges in CAR-T therapy, and we believe this program has the potential to make a real difference for patients with solid tumors.”

About IB-T101 and ccRCC

IB-T101 is an autologous CAR-T therapy targeting CD70, a validated tumor-associated antigen overexpressed in ccRCC and other cancers. Clear cell Renal Cell Carcinoma represents the most common type of kidney cancer, with over 300,000 new cases annually worldwide and significant unmet medical need due to limited treatment options.

About Inceptor Bio

May 2020

Research Triangle Park, NC

Inceptor Bio is dedicated to advancing next-generation cell and gene therapies to cure cancer. Inceptor's lead program, IB-T101, targets CD70 in clear cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (ccRCC) and represents a potentially best-in-class therapy. The company's foundational platform, OUTLAST™, addresses a key challenge of cell therapies in solid tumors by overcoming the hostile tumor microenvironment (TME). OUTLAST™ metabolically reprograms T cells to thrive in the hostile tumor microenvironment (TME), conditioning for the fittest, most persistent cells through controlled TME-like stress. With a strong leadership team and strategic partnerships, Inceptor Bio is committed to advancing a pipeline of cutting-edge therapies to improve outcomes for patients with limited treatment options globally.

