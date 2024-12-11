Incendia Therapeutics Appoints Renowned Biotechnology Investor and Entrepreneur Louis G. Lange, M.D., Ph.D., to Board of Directors

- Successful biotechnology investor and serial entrepreneur with deep experience building companies that have generated scientific breakthroughs and significant value for patients and investors





CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Boardofdirectors--Incendia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel monoclonal antibody therapies that disrupt the tumor microenvironment (TME) to improve cancer outcomes, today announced the appointment of Louis G. Lange, M.D., Ph.D., to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Incendia Board expands to six directors with the appointment of Dr. Lange.

“We are pleased to welcome Lou to the Incendia Therapeutics Board,” said Michael Kauffman, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of the Board, Incendia, and CEO of Nereid Therapeutics. “Lou brings an accomplished history of guiding early-stage companies to produce innovations that deliver value for both patients and investors. He is a wonderful complement to our outstanding board of directors.”

“Lou has a stellar reputation as an entrepreneur, investor and clinician who helps biotechnology businesses succeed,” said Wendye R. Robbins, M.D., president and CEO of Incendia. “I am excited to work with him to build the future of Incendia.”

“Incendia’s compelling science offers an opportunity to deliver a new generation of treatments that improve outcomes for patients with solid cancers,” said Dr. Lange. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board to help Incendia realize its full potential.”

About Louis G. Lange

Dr. Lange is a highly successful biotechnology investor and serial entrepreneur with deep experience building companies that have generated scientific breakthroughs and significant value for patients and investors. Since 2009, Dr. Lange has served as General Partner with Asset Management Ventures, Inc., a venture capital firm investing in early-stage digital health, technology and life sciences companies. Dr. Lange focuses on healthcare innovation, investing in more than 50 companies. Click here for a detailed biography.

About Incendia Therapeutics

Incendia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel monoclonal antibody therapies that reengineer the tumor microenvironment (TME) to improve cancer outcomes. The company’s approach targets immune-excluded solid tumors, an identifiable, prevalent tumor phenotype with high treatment relapse rates. By breaking down barriers in the TME, immune cells can reach tumors and improve treatment outcomes in solid cancers. The Company’s most advanced investigational therapeutic, PRTH-101, is in a Phase 1c clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors. The Company is targeting initiation of Phase 2 in 2H2025. For more information visit incendia.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts



Michael Blash

michael.blash@incendiatx.com