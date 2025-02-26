SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

IN8bio to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced that William Ho, CEO and co-founder, will be presenting at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the News & Presentations section of the IN8bio website at https://investors.in8bio.com.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company’s lead program INB-400 is in a Phase 2 trial in GBM. Additional programs include Phase 1 trials in solid and hematologic tumors, including INB-200 for GBM and INB-100 for patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing transplantation. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Investor & Corporate Contact
Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH
IN8bio, Inc.
203.494.7411
gdschulman@IN8bio.com

Media Contact
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917.291.5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

New York Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Brussels, Belgium. 21st December 2020. Exterior view of Pfizer Pharmaceutical company's offices.
Earnings
Pfizer Eyes Deals up to $15B, With ‘Fruitful’ China Discussions Ongoing
February 4, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac