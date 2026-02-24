SUBSCRIBE
IN8bio to Present at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

February 24, 2026 | 
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that William Ho, CEO and co-founder, will be presenting at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, at 9:50 am ET.

William Ho will be giving a company presentation highlighting IN8bio’s latest achievements and upcoming milestones. The conference, to be held March 2-4, 2026, in Boston, will also include one-on-one investor meetings hosted by members of management.

A live webcast and replay link for the TD Cowen conference can be found here, and will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the News & Presentations section of the IN8bio website at https://investors.in8bio.com.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell therapeutic and γδ T cell engager (TCE) product candidates to address unmet medical needs. γδ T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The Company's lead programs consist of INB-100, an allogeneic γδ T cell candidate for adult patients with high-risk leukemias undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation. The Company is also developing INB-200/400, an autologous genetically modified γδ T cell candidate for newly diagnosed Glioblastoma (GBM). The preclinical pipeline includes a novel γδ T cell engager platform, INB-600, which activates and expands γδ T cells in vivo for deep target cell depletion and is being developed for oncology and autoimmune indications. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Investors & Company Contacts:

IN8bio, Inc.
Patrick McCall
646.933.5603
pfmccall@IN8bio.com

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917.291.5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com


