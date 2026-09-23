IN8bio to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapies and T cell engagers for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that William Ho, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will participate in the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference, held September 23-24, 2026.
Mr. Ho will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference and deliver a company presentation on Thursday, September 24. The presentation will provide an overview of IN8bio’s differentiated γδ T cell platform and pipeline, including its lead T cell engager program, INB-619, and clinical-stage programs in oncology.
Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference
Date: Thursday, September 24, 2026
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Presenter: William Ho, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bRXGkMX_Tqy0GgJJ6QJ4qg
A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investors section of IN8bio’s website. A replay will be available following the event.
About IN8bio
IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell and γδ T cell engager (TCE) product candidates to address unmet medical needs. γδ T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The Company’s pipeline is anchored by INB-600, a novel γδ T cell engager platform with potential applications across oncology and autoimmune indications. IN8bio is also advancing INB-100, an allogeneic γδ T cell candidate for adult patients with high-risk leukemias undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation, and INB-200/400, an autologous genetically modified γδ T cell candidate for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.
Investors and Corporate Contact:
IN8bio, Inc.
Patrick McCall
646.933.5603
pfmccall@IN8bio.com
Media Contact
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917.291.5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com