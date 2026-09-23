IN8bio to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapies and T cell engagers for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that William Ho, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will participate in the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference, held September 23-24, 2026.

Mr. Ho will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference and deliver a company presentation on Thursday, September 24. The presentation will provide an overview of IN8bio’s differentiated γδ T cell platform and pipeline, including its lead T cell engager program, INB-619, and clinical-stage programs in oncology.

Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

Date: Thursday, September 24, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: William Ho, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bRXGkMX_Tqy0GgJJ6QJ4qg

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investors section of IN8bio’s website. A replay will be available following the event.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell and γδ T cell engager (TCE) product candidates to address unmet medical needs. γδ T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The Company’s pipeline is anchored by INB-600, a novel γδ T cell engager platform with potential applications across oncology and autoimmune indications. IN8bio is also advancing INB-100, an allogeneic γδ T cell candidate for adult patients with high-risk leukemias undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation, and INB-200/400, an autologous genetically modified γδ T cell candidate for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Investors and Corporate Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

646.933.5603

pfmccall@IN8bio.com

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917.291.5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com