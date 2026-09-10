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IN8bio to Present at H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapies and T cell engagers for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that William Ho, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, on Monday, September 14, 2026, in New York.

Mr. Ho and members of the IN8bio management team will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 14, 2026
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Presenter: William Ho, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Location: Kennedy II, 4th Floor, Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City
Webcast: Webcast Link

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investors section of IN8bio’s website. A replay will be available following the event.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell and γδ T cell engager (TCE) product candidates to address unmet medical needs. γδ T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The Company’s pipeline is anchored by INB-600, a novel γδ T cell engager platform with potential applications across oncology and autoimmune indications. IN8bio is also advancing INB-100, an allogeneic γδ T cell candidate for adult patients with high-risk leukemias undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation, and INB-200/400, an autologous genetically modified γδ T cell candidate for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Investors and Corporate Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.
Patrick McCall
646.933.5603
pfmccall@IN8bio.com

Media Contact
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917.291.5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com


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