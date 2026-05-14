IN8bio Presents New Translational Data Demonstrating DeltEx DRI Reshapes the Immune Landscape in Glioblastoma

Multidimensional analyses demonstrate that repeated DeltEx DRI dosing preserves immune function, drives tumor microenvironment remodeling, and correlates with improved survival outcomes in glioblastoma

Translational data combines advanced artificial intelligence (AI), immunogenomics, histopathology, and spatial transcriptomics to provide mechanistic insights into therapeutic response and disease progression

Findings lay the groundwork for rational biomarker discovery, patient stratification, and potential treatment optimization for future DeltEx DRI studies

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapies and γδ T cell engagers (TCEs) for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today highlighted compelling new clinical translational data from two leading scientific forums. Presented at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2026 Annual Meeting and the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2026 Annual Meeting, the data advance the mechanistic and clinical understanding of its DeltEx Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) platform in solid tumors such as glioblastoma (GBM).

Together, the presentations provide mechanistic insight into how repeated dosing of genetically modified γδ T cells (DeltEx DRI), exerts therapeutic pressure on the tumor microenvironment to counteract chemotherapy-induced immune suppression, drive anti-tumor activity, and potentially improve survival outcomes in patients with newly diagnosed GBM.

“The data presented at ISCT and ASGCT underscore the power of IN8bio’s translational analytic approaches, which integrate AI and single cell analysis with immunogenomics, transcriptomics and proteomics to develop an in-depth understanding of tumor biology and therapeutic response,” said Kate Rochlin, Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer, IN8bio. “Notably, the data suggest that repeated intracranial DeltEx DRI dosing may counteract chemotherapy-related systemic immune suppression and promote a coordinated anti-tumor immune response within the GBM microenvironment. These findings reinforce our conviction that this platform is changing outcomes for patients with this devastating disease.”

The new analysis builds on previously reported clinical findings from IN8bio’s ongoing Phase 1 and 2 trials evaluating DeltEx DRI in newly diagnosed GBM patients. In patients receiving multiple doses, the company previously reported median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 13.0 months, compared to 6.6 months for standard-of-care (SOC) patients, representing a 97% improvement, with median overall survival (mOS) of greater than 17.2+ months compared to 13.2 months for SOC controls. The new mechanistic data now provides a potential biological rational for these outcomes.

New analyses presented at ASGCT 2026, revealed a key immunological advantage of multidose DeltEx DRI therapy. Patients receiving repeated dosing demonstrated sustained stability of CD3+, CD4+, CD8+ and γδ T cell populations during TMZ maintenance therapy, in contrast to single dose patients who exhibited the well-characterized, progressive T cell decline associated with SOC TMZ chemotherapy. Chemotherapy-induced lymphopenia is a known driver of treatment delays and poor prognosis in GBM, making this immune-preservation effect clinically significant.

Quantitative analyses further demonstrated that higher cumulative γδ T cell exposure correlated with improved overall survival, and that greater CD4+ T cell reconstitution during treatment was independently associated with favorable patient outcomes. These findings are consistent with prior population-level observations linking high endogenous γδ T cell levels to improved survival across multiple cancer type. Critically, IN8bio’s new data show this survival-associated immune state can be actively induced and sustained through therapeutic intervention. A composite immune score integrating cytokine balance and immune dynamics demonstrated clear separation between higher- and lower-survival patient groups, establishing a potential framework for biomarker-driven patient stratification.

In collaboration with Elucidate Bio, spatially resolved transcriptomic and single-cell analysis of paired GBM tumor samples collected at diagnosis and recurrence were presented at ISCT 2026. The findings reveal a striking degree of intratumoral immune remodeling attributable to DeltEx DRI treatment, including an 18x increase in intratumoral CD8+ T cell density and a 90% reduction in granulocyte density, representing a fundamental shift in the tumor immune environment.

Complementary analyses demonstrated reduced expression of T cell exhaustion markers alongside enhanced cytotoxic immune activity, indicative of a functionally robust, tumor-directed immune response. At the single-cell molecular level, the data further defined the coordinated immune evasion pathways deployed by recurrent GBM tumors.

Collectively, the translational insights from both presentations support the potential for DeltEx DRI to address GBM through a multi-pronged mechanism: preserving systemic immune competence and reactivating intra-tumoral cytotoxic responses while providing the mechanistic foundation for rational biomarker discovery.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell and γδ T cell engager (TCE) product candidates to address unmet medical needs. γδ T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The Company’s pipeline is anchored by INB-600, a novel γδ T cell engager platform with potential applications across oncology and autoimmune indications. IN8bio is also advancing INB-100, an allogeneic γδ T cell candidate for adult patients with high-risk leukemias undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation, and INB-200/400, an autologous genetically modified γδ T cell candidate for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

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