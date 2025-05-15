IMU Biosciences Adopts Curiox’s Pluto for Large-Scale UK Immune Profiling Initiative

Leading AI-Powered Immune Profiling Company IMU to Adopt Pluto Workstation for Large-Scale Immune Phenotyping Project Based on UK Patient Big Data

SEOUL, South Korea, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curiox Biosystems Co., Ltd. (“Curiox”) announced on March 28 that it has officially received a Sales Order for its Pluto Workstation (“Pluto”) from IMU Biosciences (“IMU”), a UK based techbio company decoding the immune system to drive next generation health outcomes. Following this initial purchase, IMU is expected to expand the number of Pluto units it deploys.

Dr. Nori Ueno, Vice President of Sales at Curiox, commented:, “IMU’s decision to adopt Pluto is a strong validation of the commercial and technological value of our Pluto Wash platform. As demand for AI/ML-driven analysis and automation continues to expand across life sciences, Pluto will play a central role in accelerating precision research and strengthening institutional competitiveness.” He added, “As the only automation solution capable of replacing manual, centrifuge-based workflows in cell analysis, Pluto is well-positioned to meet unmet market needs and expand its global footprint.”

IMU is a core participant in the MANIFEST consortium (Multiomic ANalysis of Immunotherapy Features Evidencing Success and Toxicity), a UK-wide initiative launched with support from the UK government and industry partners, with a total funding of approximately £21.9 million. Within the consortium, IMU is leading precision analyses of immune responses to cancer immunotherapies and is specifically responsible for a large-scale immune phenotyping project involving blood samples from UK patients. This positions IMU as a key member of the largest immune profiling consortium ever established in the UK.

To support this monumental effort, IMU selected Curiox’s Pluto Workstation as a key automation platform. Pluto addresses common pain points in sample preparation by eliminating human error and enhancing reproducibility—challenges inherent in traditional manual workflows. By enabling consistent and quantitative sample preparation, Pluto significantly improves the quality of input data, which is critical for IMU’s AI/ML-based immune profiling analytics. The decision to adopt Pluto followed a highly successful demo conducted by Curiox.

Pluto's integration into IMU’s workflow represents a critical enabler for scalable, high-throughput immune profiling, ensuring that AI-based insights are powered by the highest-quality input data—turning automation into a foundation for future biomedical innovation

As AI/ML-powered precision analysis becomes increasingly vital across the biomedical and healthcare sectors, including immunotherapy, demand for automation solutions that ensure data quality and standardization has become essential. IMU’s selection of Pluto reflects this growing trend and positions Curiox as a key enabler of the next generation of immune profiling.

Notes

The MANIFEST consortium

The MANIFEST consortium is a four-year national research initiative led by the Francis Crick Institute and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. It brings together 15 academic institutions—including the Cancer Research UK National Biomarker Centre—six NHS Trusts, 11 industry partners including IMU, and various patient advocacy groups and research networks.

Funded by £9 million from the UK Medical Research Council and the Office for Life Sciences, and an additional £12.9 million in matching industry contributions, the project aims to overcome key challenges in cancer immunotherapy. Its focus is to uncover predictive biomarkers linked to treatment response, resistance, and immune-related adverse events.

IMU Biosciences

IMU’s goal is to revolutionise the way immune-related diseases are understood, diagnosed and treated. It is pioneering advanced immune profiling and analysis techniques to decode the human immune system and its relationship to disease.

Starting with a simple blood sample and building human immune profiles which extend from the molecular to the population level, IMU has created the world’s largest and highest-resolution immune dataset. This novel platform applies proprietary immune analysis and machine learning to decode immune variation and its disease association at an unprecedented depth and scale.

By mapping the immune system of individuals at the molecular, cellular and system level and aggregating immune profiles from tens of thousands of people, IMU translates this into population-level insights, unlocking an unparalleled understanding of immune-driven health and disease.

These clinically actionable insights are enabling IMU to uncover new immune mechanisms and deliver precision approaches for diagnosing, monitoring and treating disease, prescribing the safest and most pertinent medicines and enabling the development of next generation therapies.

Built by a team of immune specialists and technologists based on a decade of research at King’s College London and the Francis Crick Institute.

About Curiox Biosystems Co. Ltd

Curiox Biosystems Co. Ltd is a rapidly growing global biotechnology company specializing in advanced sample preparation solutions that enhance next-generation therapies. The company leverages expertise in surface chemistry and instrumentation to address life-science research challenges, particularly in miniaturization and automation. Curiox’s innovative technologies boost productivity through sample preparation automation, speeding up therapeutic development. Committed to advancing its proprietary C-FREE™ technology, Curiox enables significant scientific breakthroughs, reinforcing its role as a key player in transforming life sciences research and diagnostics worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.curiox.com/ or contact:

Melvin Lye

Senior Director of Scientific Affairs

melvin@curiox.com

+16509221219