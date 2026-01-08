Immuto Scientific Announces Research Collaboration with a Leading US-Based Multinational Animal Health Company

Collaboration expands Immuto’s structural surfaceomics platform into immunology and inflammation to uncover novel disease-associated dermatology targets for animal health

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#animalhealth--Immuto Scientific, a biotech company advancing structural surfaceomics for first-in-class precision therapeutics, announced today that it has entered into a research collaboration with a leading US-based multinational animal health company. The collaboration is designed to apply Immuto’s state-of-the-art structural proteomics platform to identify novel targets involved in chronic inflammatory dermatologic conditions in companion animals.

“This partnership expands the application of Immuto’s structural surfaceomics platform into new therapeutic areas,” said Faraz A. Choudhury, PhD, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Immuto Scientific. “By working directly with biological samples that reflect real world disease biology, especially for complex pathologies in immunology and inflammation, we can reveal conformational changes that are not accessible through conventional expression-based methods. We are pleased to collaborate with an industry leader to explore how these insights can support new approaches in both animal and human health.”

Under the agreement, both organizations will contribute scientific and technical resources to a structured research plan focused on analyzing healthy and disease models. The work includes optimization of primary tissue handling, development of dermal models, and structural surfaceome analysis using Immuto’s platform to compare disease and healthy states. The goal is to generate a prioritized list of disease-associated protein conformations for therapeutic intervention in chronic dermatologic inflammation. Financial details were not disclosed.

About Immuto Scientific

Immuto Scientific is redefining the landscape of target discovery by revealing the structural fingerprints of disease. Through its therapeutic discovery arm, Immuto is discovering and developing first‑in‑class therapeutics that target structural changes in cell‑surface proteins unique to disease. Powered by its AI‑enabled target discovery and epitope‑identification platforms, Immuto discovers novel, targetable surface protein conformations (SPCs) from patient‑derived samples, driving the development of safer, more precise therapies. With its disease‑agnostic platform, Immuto is building a differentiated pipeline with an initial focus on oncology. For more information, visit www.immutoscientific.com.

Company: Hetal Marble, Chief Business Officer, Immuto Scientific, info@immutoscientific.com

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., Little Dog Communications Inc., jessica@litldog.com