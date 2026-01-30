Immuto Scientific and University of Wisconsin–Madison Announce Collaboration to Advance Discovery of Novel Cancer Targets

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotech--Immuto Scientific announced today a collaborative agreement with the University of Wisconsin–Madison to identify disease-specific, novel therapeutic targets in colorectal cancer using Immuto’s proprietary structural surfaceomics platform. The collaboration, led at UW by Dustin Deming, M.D., professor of medicine and leading expert in colorectal cancer, provides Immuto Scientific with access to uniquely characterized patient-derived organoid models representing microsatellite stable colorectal cancer.

“Our work with Dr. Deming and the University of Wisconsin–Madison represents an exceptional opportunity to study colorectal cancer in a clinically relevant form,” said Faraz A. Choudhury, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Immuto Scientific. “By integrating patient-derived models with our structural surfaceomics platform, we can reveal previously unseen, disease-specific surface structures for drug targets that open new possibilities for therapeutic intervention.”

Through this multi-year research effort, Immuto will apply its high-resolution structural proteomics and AI-enabled analytics to interrogate conformational differences in cell-surface proteins between tumor and normal tissues. These insights will support the company’s discovery of disease-specific surface protein conformations (SPCs), a new class of therapeutic targets that could enable safer and more precise treatments for solid tumors.

“Our collection of patient-derived colorectal cancer organoids enables exploration of tumor biology and therapeutic vulnerabilities in ways that traditional models cannot,” said Deming, who is also a member of the UW Carbone Cancer Center. “Through this collaboration with Immuto Scientific, we aim to identify new molecular targets that may ultimately improve treatment options for patients.”

This collaborative agreement builds on Immuto’s growing network of academic and industry collaborations designed to accelerate discovery of a novel class of structural, disease-specific targets invisible to conventional genomics or proteomics approaches. Immuto’s platform integrates live-cell structural proteomics and AI-driven conformational analytics to map the three-dimensional architecture of the cell surface proteome to reveal an undiscovered druggable space of SPCs.

About Immuto Scientific

Immuto Scientific is redefining the landscape of target discovery by revealing the structural fingerprints of disease. Through its therapeutic discovery arm, Immuto is discovering and developing first‑in‑class therapeutics that target structural changes in cell‑surface proteins unique to disease. Powered by its AI‑enabled target discovery and epitope‑identification platforms, Immuto discovers novel, targetable surface protein conformations (SPCs) from patient‑derived samples, driving the development of safer, more precise therapies. With its disease‑agnostic platform, Immuto is building a differentiated pipeline with an initial focus on oncology. For more information, visit www.immutoscientific.com.

About University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is recognized as one of the nation’s leading institutions in health sciences education, research, and service. Founded in 1907 as the medical school of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, in 2005 it became the nation’s first school to integrate the disciplines of medicine and public health. With a deep commitment to a vision of healthy people and healthy communities, we translate discovery into application and interconnect clinical care, education and research. The school employs more than 5,600 faculty and staff and provides educational opportunities for nearly 3,000 students and postgraduate trainees. For federal fiscal year 2024, the school ranked #9 in the nation among public medical schools for NIH funding according to the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research. Some of the nation’s leading researchers, educators, and clinicians are among the faculty, including several National Medal of Science recipients and National Academy of Science honorees.

