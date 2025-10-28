SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Immunovant to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2025, and Provide Business Update on Monday, November 10, 2025

October 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant (Nasdaq: IMVT) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provide a business update at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 10, 2025.

To access the Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) conference call by phone, please register online using this registration link. The presentation and webcast details will also be available under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the Immunovant website at https://www.immunovant.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar. The archived webcast will be available on Immunovant’s website after the conference call.

About Immunovant
Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a trailblazer in anti-FcRn technology, the Company is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases. For additional information on the Company, please visit immunovant.com.

Contacts:
Investors
Keyur Parekh
keyur.parekh@roivant.com

Media
Stephanie Lee
stephanie.lee@roivant.com


New York Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Map with different syringes. Covid 19 and pandemic vaccination concept. Vector illustration
Earnings
Sanofi’s Legacy Vaccine Sales Decline As Americans Skip Flu Shots
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Earnings
MASH, Metsera Deals Send Analysts Marauding to Viking
October 23, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Roche's tower in Shanghai, China
Earnings
‘We’re Not Done’: Roche Plans To Sustain Dealmaking Pace After 89bio
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of scientists and legal counsel in meeting
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel