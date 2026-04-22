ImmunoScape Presents Data on Significant, Selective In-Vivo Expansion of Cell Therapy Product at AACR Annual Meeting

A Clinical-Stage Molecule Drives Selective In Vivo Expansion of Tumor-Specific T Cells, Achieving 100% Survival in a High Tumor Burden Ovarian Cancer Model and Promoting Strong Tumor Infiltration in a Pancreatic Model

SINGAPORE & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImmunoScape Pte. Ltd., a spin-out of A*STAR backed by Amgen Ventures and EDBI that is developing next-generation TCR-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced the presentation of compelling new preclinical data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026. The poster, titled “A novel ‘Seed-and-Boost’ immunotherapy drives potent TCR-T cell expansion, tumor infiltration, and durable tumor control,” was presented on Monday, April 20, 2026 by Michael Fehlings, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of ImmunoScape.

The data presented at AACR details the extensive preclinical studies of the company’s proprietary Seed and Boost™ platform. This groundbreaking platform combines low-dose tumor-specific T cells (the Seed) with the clinically-validated CUE-100 series molecule (the Boost) that triggers dramatic but highly selective in vivo expansion of the infused T cells. The Seed and Boost platform is designed to enable T cell therapies to effectively target solid tumors, including some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers.

The first Seed and Boost program focuses on tumors expressing the Wilms’ Tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, including cancers such as mesothelioma, glioblastoma, ovarian, pancreatic, gastric, and colorectal cancers. Ranked by the National Cancer Institute as one of the most important cancer antigens, WT1 is an intracellular oncoprotein broadly overexpressed across multiple cancer types and is targetable with TCR-based immunotherapy.

Key Data Highlights

Robust in vivo expansion and anti-tumor effect: In an animal model, Seed and Boost combination therapy drove significant TCR-T cell expansion and anti-tumor effect at both standard and low cell doses—suggesting the potential to dramatically reduce cell therapy manufacturing cost while simultaneously enhancing anti-tumor effect.

100% survival in a high tumor burden ovarian cancer model: In an animal model, the Seed and Boost combination achieved 100% survival, compared to significant mortality in the monotherapy arms.

Pancreatic tumor infiltration: In an animal model, the Seed and Boost combination resulted in significant infiltration of tumor-specific T cells into pancreatic tumors.

Evidence of sustained T-cell fitness and preferential CD8+ T-cell expansion: Analysis of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes confirmed that the Seed and Boost upregulates markers associated with a tumor reactive T-cell phenotype.

“The data we are presenting at AACR represent the strongest preclinical case yet for the Seed and Boost platform,” said Michael Fehlings, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of ImmunoScape. “We show selective in vivo T cell expansion, robust tumor infiltration, and a durable survival benefit—achieved without additional cell engineering or systemic IL-2 administration. These results support our upcoming first-in-human IIT at a major US NCI Cancer Center, which will dose its first patients in Autumn 2026.”

“WT1 is a compelling target—broadly overexpressed in tumor types with the highest unmet need,” said Adrian Bot, MD, PhD, Board Member of ImmunoScape and former Chief Scientific Officer of Kite Pharma and Capstan Therapeutics. “What excites me about Seed and Boost is that it may solve multiple problems of cell therapy: high costs, lack of T-cell persistence, and lack of tunability. This platform provides a unique clinically tunable ‘Boost’ signal to expand and maintain T-cell fitness in the patient. The in vivo expansion data presented here, combined with the depth of tumor infiltration we are seeing, represents an exciting step forward for the field. I believe this could transform TCR-T cell therapy into a durable, broadly accessible treatment for patients with solid tumor cancers. Moreover, the “Boost” technology shows promise in enhancing existing CAR-T and TIL therapies as well.”

“The preclinical evidence presented at AACR is both mechanistically compelling and translationally meaningful,” said Evan Newell, PhD, Co-Founder of ImmunoScape and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board, who attended the poster presentation. “The specificity of CUE-102 (“Boost”)-driven T cell expansion, the depth of tumor infiltration, and the sustaining of T-cell effector function in vivo give us strong scientific rationale to advance this combination into patients. Cancer patients facing solid tumor cancers need new options, and this program is designed to deliver them.”

The AACR presentation marks a key milestone as ImmunoScape advances toward its first-in-human investigator-initiated trial (IIT) at a premier US NCI Cancer Center, renowned globally for its pioneering history in cellular immunotherapy. The IIT is designed to evaluate the Seed and Boost combination in WT1-expressing solid tumors including mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, gastric cancer, and colorectal cancer in HLA-A*02:01-positive patients.

First patient dosing is targeted for Autumn 2026, with preliminary human data anticipated in early 2027. The IIT is supported by the company’s current convertible note financing round and non-dilutive funding from Enterprise Singapore.

AACR Poster Details

Title: “A novel ‘Seed-and-Boost’ immunotherapy drives potent TCR-T cell expansion, tumor infiltration, and durable tumor control”

Conference: American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, San Diego, CA

Presenter: Michael Fehlings, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO, ImmunoScape Pte. Ltd.

Poster/Abstract Number: Poster Section 43 | Board 27 | Presentation 3812

About ImmunoScape

ImmunoScape Pte. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Singapore, with operations in the US. The company is developing next-generation cell immunotherapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies anchored in its proprietary Seed and Boost platform. Backed by Amgen Ventures and EDBI, ImmunoScape is advancing its lead program toward first-in-human clinical evaluation at a premier NCI Cancer Center. For more information, please visit immunoscape.com or connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the expected timing and outcomes of clinical trials, the potential therapeutic benefits of the Seed and Boost™ platform, and the company’s development plans and milestones. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to clinical development, regulatory approval, manufacturing, competition, and general market conditions. ImmunoScape undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact

Kalyn Schieffer

Principal, Public Relations

Anzu Partners for ImmunoScape

kos@anzupartners.com