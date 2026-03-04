ImmunoScape Announces Memorandum of Understanding for Clinical Trial with Premier U.S. Cancer Center

The company also announced a strategic investment from Leonardo DiCaprio

SINGAPORE & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImmunoScape Pte. Ltd., an A*STAR spin-out backed by Amgen Ventures and EDBI that is developing next-generation TCR-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a premier NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in the United States, renowned globally for its pioneering history in cellular immunotherapy. This partnership will fast-track ImmunoScape's “Seed and Boost” platform into the clinic. Concurrently, the company announced a strategic investment from Leonardo DiCaprio.

Accelerating the “Seed and Boost” Clinical Program

Under the terms of the MOU, ImmunoScape will partner with the cancer center to launch an investigator-initiated clinical trial targeting Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1) positive solid tumors. The trial will focus on four difficult-to-treat indications: ovarian, mesothelioma, and other high-unmet need solid tumors such as pancreatic and colorectal cancers. The study is scheduled to dose its first patients by September 2026.

This program leverages ImmunoScape’s differentiated “Seed and Boost” strategy to solve the persistence and exhaustion challenges common in traditional cell therapies:

The Seed: Autologous T-cells engineered with a high-affinity TCR targeting the intracellular antigen WT1.

Autologous T-cells engineered with a high-affinity TCR targeting the intracellular antigen WT1. The Boost: A clinical stage fusion protein (Immuno-STAT™ technology) that selectively expands and activates the WT-1 targeting T-cells in the patient, mimicking the natural immune synapse while leaving all other T-cells untouched.

“We are honored that a major U.S. Cancer Center has agreed to partner with us to fast-track our Seed and Boost therapeutic approach into a clinical trial,” said Michael Fehlings, PhD, CEO of ImmunoScape. “Their experts see the potential that this novel new approach may bring to patients in need.”

The Chair of ImmunoScape’s Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Evan Newell, PhD, also commented, “Cancer patients need new innovative therapies, and this sense of urgency is driving our efforts to test patients before the end of 2026.”

Strategic Investment from Leonardo DiCaprio

Highlighting the global urgency for novel cancer interventions, Leonardo DiCaprio has joined ImmunoScape’s roster of investors to support the development of this platform.

“ImmunoScape is pioneering innovative cancer therapies, and its upcoming clinical trials targeting pancreatic, ovarian, and mesothelioma cancers are highly encouraging,” said Leonardo DiCaprio. “Through this investment, I hope to play a small role in helping accelerate their development.”

Scientific Validation and Leadership

The company also announced that its scientists have been selected to present their groundbreaking work at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in April 2026, underscoring the scientific community's interest in the “Seed and Boost” mechanism.

“ImmunoScape's Seed and Boost therapeutic approach has the potential to transform how we treat difficult solid tumor cancers,” said Adrian Bot, MD, PhD, ImmunoScape Board Member and former Chief Scientific Officer of both Kite Pharma and Capstan Therapeutics. “It may be able to simultaneously improve treatment efficacy, improve the patient experience, and lower therapeutic costs.”

Reflecting on the company’s evolution, Mr. Choon Peng Ng, Chairman and Co-founder of ImmunoScape, added, “From our company's origins as a spin-out of Singapore's A*STAR Research Agency to today, we are thrilled that the team's Singapore-based research has led us to this milestone of a major clinical trial against difficult cancers.”

About ImmunoScape

ImmunoScape is a premier, clinical-stage Singapore-headquartered biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation cell immunotherapies in oncology. With operations in Singapore and California, ImmunoScape drives innovation to deliver transformative treatments for solid tumors using its proprietary deep immunomics and high-throughput TCR discovery platforms. For more information, please visit immunoscape.com.

ImmunoScape Media Contact

Kalyn Schieffer

Principal, Public Relations

Anzu Partners for ImmunoScape

kos@anzupartners.com