Press Releases

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Reports Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

March 28, 2025 | 
13 min read

Secures $8-$10M Strategic Partnership

Scales AI Infrastructure Collaborations with Vultr and Leading Providers of Advanced GPU technologies to Accelerate de novo Drug Discovery.

Unlocking Margin Expansion Through Scalable AI

IPA Strengthens Board & Management Team

Kamil Isaev, Joseph Scheffler, and Dr. Li Hui join IPA, enhancing leadership in AI, finance, and client relations.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IPA #AI--IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the “Company” or “IPA”) (NASDAQ: IPA), an AI-driven biotherapeutic research and technology company, today reported financial results for the third quarter (“Q3”) of its 2025 fiscal year (“FY25”), which ended January 31, 2025.


As we continue to revolutionize the AI-enabled drug discovery sector, our recent milestones underscore the growing recognition of our innovative AI and growth potential. Notably, we’ve secured a strategic partnership valued at $8-10 million USD with a leading biotech company, leveraging our proprietary B-cell Select technology and AI-driven capabilities to enhance our development and optimization processes. These AI-driven development and optimization capabilities are accelerating the advancement of novel therapies, positioning us at the forefront of innovation. Our collaborations with Vultr, AMD and other Leading Providers of Advanced GPU technologies further enhance our lab-in-a-loop drug discovery and development capabilities, not only driving cost-effectiveness for our pharma partners but also increasing our competitiveness in securing future collaborations. This strategic alignment is positively impacting both our top line and gross profit margins in the AI sector, as we continue to drive robust growth and expand our presence in the rapidly evolving AI healthcare landscape. We are excited about the potential of these current partnerships and looks forward to forming new collaborations that will further accelerate our mission to transform the future of healthcare through AI-driven innovation,” stated Dr. Jennifer Bath, President and CEO.

“While BioStrand’s AI revenue currently represents a modest portion of our total topline, it stands out for its remarkably high gross margins—exceeding 90% in recent quarters, a level of profitability that is truly exceptional in our industry. This positive dynamic reveals one of the most important yet underappreciated financial drivers of our business: as AI revenues scale, so does the path to profitability at an accelerated pace. Unlike traditional project-based services, IPA’s AI-driven offerings generate significant leverage and recurring value, creating a robust foundation for sustainable growth. This margin profile—combined with accelerating adoption—positions IPA’s AI segment as a powerful engine for long-term shareholder value and a key catalyst for our future success,” stated Joseph Scheffler, Interim CFO.

Third Quarter Corporate Update and Recent Business Highlights

  • Entered into a USD $8M–$10M partnership with a USD $3 billion market cap global biotechnology company to co-develop Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and bispecific antibodies, reinforcing demand for IPA’s B-Cell and AI-powered platforms.
  • Expanded AI infrastructure through strategic collaborations with Vultr, AMD and other leading providers of advanced GPU technologies enabling high-performance GPU computing for generative AI.
  • Corporate headquarters relocated to Austin, Texas: Expanding IPA’s U.S. footprint in the heart of a thriving AI, biotech, and semiconductor ecosystem. This strategic move takes advantage of Texas’s zero corporate income tax, allowing us to reinvest savings in business expansion and innovation. Additionally, the state’s robust economy and skilled workforce will support our growth ambitions, positioning us for increased competitiveness and profitability in the rapidly evolving AI healthcare landscape.
  • Resilience in Challenging Market Conditions: Our year-to-date revenue stability and high margin profile, including BioStrand’s 131.8% year-over-year revenue growth and 97% gross margin, underscore IPA’s solid financial position and ability to navigate difficult market conditions effectively.
  • Announced key leadership changes, including the appointment of Joseph Scheffler as Interim CFO and Kamil Isaev to the Board of Directors, enhancing financial oversight and business strategy.
  • Completed a USD $8.8 million At-the-Market (ATM) equity raise and announced the full conversion of the Yorkville debenture, strengthening IPA’s balance sheet and removing near-term convertible debt.
  • Pioneered AI-designed GLP-1 therapeutics for diabetes and metabolic disorders, using unique nucleic acid-based delivery technology and the LENSai™ platform to enhance efficacy, safety, and patient compliance.
  • Realigned pipeline strategy, launching a new AI-powered therapeutic development pipeline driven by first principles thinking and proprietary machine learning models.
  • Revealed multiple ADC lead candidates with demonstrated tumor-killing capabilities, potentially positioning IPA in the high-growth $20B antibody-drug conjugate market.
  • Insider Confidence Reinforced: Key members of IPA’s leadership and BioStrand co-founders acquired 763,120 shares on the open market—an aggregate investment of USD $306,000—demonstrating strong internal conviction in the Company’s long-term strategy and AI-driven growth trajectory.

Third Quarter FY25 Financial Results

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $6.2 million, compared to revenue of $6.2 million in fiscal year 2024 (“FY24”) Q3. Project revenue generated $5.6 million, including projects using IPA’s proprietary B Cell Select® platform and IPA’s proprietary LENSai platform, compared to $5.8 million in FY24 Q3. Product sales and cryostorage revenue were $0.6 million, compared to $0.4 million in FY24 Q3.
  • Research & Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $1.1 million, compared to $1.0 million in FY24 Q3, reflecting increased salary and benefits related to the build of the Company’s LENSai platform.
  • Sales & Marketing (S&M) Expenses: S&M expenses were $1.3 million, compared to $0.6 million in FY24 Q3 and includes S&M expenses related to social media and digital campaigns. S&M costs related to BioStrand LENSai.
  • General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $3.6 million, compared to $4.2 million in FY24 Q3.
  • Impairment: The Company recorded an impairment charge of $21.2 million related to BioStrand’s intangible assets. This adjustment reflects a delay in expected cash flows and resulted in full impairment of the remaining intangible assets after the Company recorded an impairment charge of $15.0 million related to BioStrand in fiscal 2024. Despite this change in valuation, IPA remains committed to its strategic investments and long-term growth plans.
  • Net Loss: Net loss of $21.5 million, or $(0.66) per share on a basic and diluted basis, as compared to a net loss of $2.7 million or $(0.10) on a basic and diluted basis in FY24 Q3.
  • Liquidity: Cash totaled $12.9 million as of January 31, 2025, compared to $3.5 million as of April 30, 2024.

*All financial figures are in Canadian Dollars (CAD) unless otherwise stated.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss these results and provide a corporate update on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 10:30AM ET.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via a link provided in the Events section of the Company’s IR pages at https://ir.ipatherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company’s periodic reports available on the company’s profile at www.sedarplus.com and www.sec.gov, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a techbio company that leverages multi-omics modeling and complex artificial intelligence through a series of proprietary and patented technologies. The Company owns an integrated end-to-end suite of capabilities to support the development of therapeutic antibodies and are known for solving very complex industry challenges. IPA has several subsidiaries in North America and Europe including entities such as Talem Therapeutics LLC, BioStrand BV, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Canada) Ltd. and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Europe) B.V. (collectively, the “IPA Family”).

For more information, visit www.ipatherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. These statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans, projections, and beliefs regarding future events or performance. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company’s operational and financial outlook, the potential impact and continuity of strategic partnerships, including the recently announced commercial agreement and collaborations with cloud infrastructure providers, our projected growth in AI-driven revenues and margins, our ability to commercialize new technologies such as de novo antibody design and AI-designed GLP-1 therapeutics, future demand for our platform capabilities, ongoing strategic initiatives including business realignment and divestitures, and our ability to drive sustainable profitability.

These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include, but are not limited to: execution risks related to strategic partnerships, delays or failures in technology development or commercialization, market adoption of AI-based drug discovery tools, fluctuations in financial markets, general economic conditions, and risks related to funding requirements and liquidity.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements are made as of the date of this release and, unless required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

For a complete discussion of risk factors, investors should refer to IPA’s filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov.

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended
January 31,

Nine months ended
January 31,

(in thousands, except share data)

Note

2025
$

2024
$

2025
$

2024
$

REVENUE

6,151

6,221

17,539

18,059

COST OF SALES

2,856

3,024

8,451

9,114

GROSS PROFIT

3,295

3,197

9,088

8,945

EXPENSES

Research and development

1,057

1,001

3,854

2,783

Sales and marketing

1,310

649

3,265

2,633

General and administrative

3,594

4,178

11,029

11,473

Amortization of intangible assets

6

623

709

1,842

2,267

Asset Impairment

6

21,184

21,184

27,768

6,537

41,174

19,156

Loss before other income (expenses) and income taxes

(24,473

)

(3,340

)

(32,086

)

(10,211

)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

Accretion

(3

)

(5

)

(8

)

(15

)

Grant income

13

(4

)

164

300

Interest and other income (expense)

(169

)

3

(286

)

26

Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss)

114

(115

)

(151

)

21

(62

)

(117

)

(281

)

332

Loss before income taxes

(24,535

)

(3,457

)

(32,367

)

(9,879

)

Income taxes

2

3,014

778

4,294

1,374

NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(21,521

)

(2,679

)

(28,073

)

(8,505

)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to loss

Exchange difference on translating foreign operations

(142

)

(402

)

546

(1,110

)

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(21,663

)

(3,081

)

(27,527

)

(9,615

)

LOSS PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED

(0.66

)

(0.10

)

(0.96

)

(0.34

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

32,851,233

25,800,919

29,367,687

25,298,660

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(in thousands)

Note

January 31,
2025
$

April 30,
2024
$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

12,915

3,459

Amounts receivable, net

3,606

3,790

Tax receivable

177

414

Inventory

1,920

2,139

Unbilled revenue

1,082

277

Prepaid expenses

1,042

1,408

20,742

11,487

Restricted cash

90

86

Deposit on equipment

488

475

Property and equipment

5, 8

15,219

16,696

Intangible assets

6

1,124

23,557

Goodwill

7,871

7,687

Total assets

45,534

59,988

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

11

4,391

4,372

Deferred revenue

2,353

1,353

Income taxes payable

2

202

553

Leases

8

1,689

1,563

Deferred acquisition payments

298

284

Debentures, net

7

8,933

8,125

Leases

8

11,239

12,118

Deferred income tax liability

238

4,067

Total liabilities

20,410

24,310

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Share capital

9

136,354

119,773

Contributed surplus

9

12,779

12,387

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

2,624

2,078

Accumulated deficit

(126,633

)

(98,560

)

25,124

35,678

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

45,534

59,988

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the nine months ended January 31, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(in thousands)

Note

2025
$

2024
$

Operating activities:

Net loss for the period

(28,073

)

(8,505

)

Items not affecting cash:

Amortization and depreciation

5, 6, 14

4,206

4,156

Deferred income taxes

(3,935

)

(1,209

)

Accretion

8

15

Foreign exchange

159

118

Gain on investment

(7

)

(21

)

Share-based expense

9, 10, 11

392

1,298

Asset Impairment

21,184

(6,066

)

(4,148

)

Changes in non-cash working capital related to operations:

Amounts receivable

306

439

Inventory

253

(513

)

Unbilled revenue

(759

)

(416

)

Prepaid expenses

388

184

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

11

(87

)

1,462

Sales and income taxes payable and receivable

(298

)

339

Deferred revenue

993

1,050

Net cash used in operating activities

(5,270

)

(1,603

)

Investing activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

5

(440

)

(270

)

Security deposit on leases

(157

)

Deferred acquisition payments

(146

)

Sale of QVQ Holdings BV shares

121

Net cash used in investing activities

(440

)

(452

)

Financing activities:

Proceeds on share issuance, net of transaction costs

9

12,211

935

Repayment of leases

8

(1,142

)

(1,037

)

Proceeds on debenture issuance, net of transaction costs

7

4,242

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

15,311

(102

)

Increase (decrease) in cash during the period

9,601

(2,157

)

Foreign exchange

(141

)

80

Cash – beginning of the period

3,545

8,366

Cash – end of the period

13,005

6,289

Cash is comprised of:

Cash

12,915

6,204

Restricted cash

90

85

13,005

6,289

Cash paid for interest

Cash paid for income tax

