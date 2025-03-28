ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Reports Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

Secures $8-$10M Strategic Partnership

Scales AI Infrastructure Collaborations with Vultr and Leading Providers of Advanced GPU technologies to Accelerate de novo Drug Discovery.

Unlocking Margin Expansion Through Scalable AI

IPA Strengthens Board & Management Team

Kamil Isaev, Joseph Scheffler, and Dr. Li Hui join IPA, enhancing leadership in AI, finance, and client relations.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IPA #AI--IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the “Company” or “IPA”) (NASDAQ: IPA), an AI-driven biotherapeutic research and technology company, today reported financial results for the third quarter (“Q3”) of its 2025 fiscal year (“FY25”), which ended January 31, 2025.





“As we continue to revolutionize the AI-enabled drug discovery sector, our recent milestones underscore the growing recognition of our innovative AI and growth potential. Notably, we’ve secured a strategic partnership valued at $8-10 million USD with a leading biotech company, leveraging our proprietary B-cell Select technology and AI-driven capabilities to enhance our development and optimization processes. These AI-driven development and optimization capabilities are accelerating the advancement of novel therapies, positioning us at the forefront of innovation. Our collaborations with Vultr, AMD and other Leading Providers of Advanced GPU technologies further enhance our lab-in-a-loop drug discovery and development capabilities, not only driving cost-effectiveness for our pharma partners but also increasing our competitiveness in securing future collaborations. This strategic alignment is positively impacting both our top line and gross profit margins in the AI sector, as we continue to drive robust growth and expand our presence in the rapidly evolving AI healthcare landscape. We are excited about the potential of these current partnerships and looks forward to forming new collaborations that will further accelerate our mission to transform the future of healthcare through AI-driven innovation,” stated Dr. Jennifer Bath, President and CEO.

“While BioStrand’s AI revenue currently represents a modest portion of our total topline, it stands out for its remarkably high gross margins—exceeding 90% in recent quarters, a level of profitability that is truly exceptional in our industry. This positive dynamic reveals one of the most important yet underappreciated financial drivers of our business: as AI revenues scale, so does the path to profitability at an accelerated pace. Unlike traditional project-based services, IPA’s AI-driven offerings generate significant leverage and recurring value, creating a robust foundation for sustainable growth. This margin profile—combined with accelerating adoption—positions IPA’s AI segment as a powerful engine for long-term shareholder value and a key catalyst for our future success,” stated Joseph Scheffler, Interim CFO.

Third Quarter Corporate Update and Recent Business Highlights

Entered into a USD $8M–$10M partnership with a USD $3 billion market cap global biotechnology company to co-develop Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and bispecific antibodies , reinforcing demand for IPA’s B-Cell and AI-powered platforms.

with a USD $3 billion market cap global biotechnology company to co-develop , reinforcing demand for IPA’s B-Cell and AI-powered platforms. Expanded AI infrastructure through strategic collaborations with Vultr, AMD and other leading providers of advanced GPU technologies enabling high-performance GPU computing for generative AI.

enabling high-performance GPU computing for generative AI. Corporate headquarters relocated to Austin, Texas: Expanding IPA’s U.S. footprint in the heart of a thriving AI, biotech, and semiconductor ecosystem . This strategic move takes advantage of Texas’s zero corporate income tax , allowing us to reinvest savings in business expansion and innovation. Additionally, the state’s robust economy and skilled workforce will support our growth ambitions, positioning us for increased competitiveness and profitability in the rapidly evolving AI healthcare landscape.

. This strategic move takes advantage of Texas’s , allowing us to reinvest savings in business expansion and innovation. Additionally, the state’s robust economy and will support our growth ambitions, positioning us for increased competitiveness and profitability in the rapidly evolving AI healthcare landscape. Resilience in Challenging Market Conditions: Our year-to-date revenue stability and high margin profile, including BioStrand’s 131.8% year-over-year revenue growth and 97% gross margin , underscore IPA’s solid financial position and ability to navigate difficult market conditions effectively.

, underscore IPA’s solid financial position and ability to navigate difficult market conditions effectively. Announced key leadership changes , including the appointment of Joseph Scheffler as Interim CFO and Kamil Isaev to the Board of Directors , enhancing financial oversight and business strategy.

, including the and , enhancing financial oversight and business strategy. Completed a USD $8.8 million At-the-Market (ATM) equity raise and announced the full conversion of the Yorkville debenture , strengthening IPA’s balance sheet and removing near-term convertible debt.

and announced the , strengthening IPA’s balance sheet and removing near-term convertible debt. Pioneered AI-designed GLP-1 therapeutics for diabetes and metabolic disorders, using unique nucleic acid-based delivery technology and the LENSai™ platform to enhance efficacy, safety, and patient compliance.

for diabetes and metabolic disorders, using unique nucleic acid-based delivery technology and the LENSai™ platform to enhance efficacy, safety, and patient compliance. Realigned pipeline strategy, launching a new AI-powered therapeutic development pipeline driven by first principles thinking and proprietary machine learning models.

driven by first principles thinking and proprietary machine learning models. Revealed multiple ADC lead candidates with demonstrated tumor-killing capabilities, potentially positioning IPA in the high-growth $20B antibody-drug conjugate market .

with demonstrated tumor-killing capabilities, potentially positioning IPA in the high-growth . Insider Confidence Reinforced: Key members of IPA’s leadership and BioStrand co-founders acquired 763,120 shares on the open market—an aggregate investment of USD $306,000—demonstrating strong internal conviction in the Company’s long-term strategy and AI-driven growth trajectory.

Third Quarter FY25 Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue was $6.2 million, compared to revenue of $6.2 million in fiscal year 2024 (“FY24”) Q3. Project revenue generated $5.6 million, including projects using IPA’s proprietary B Cell Select® platform and IPA’s proprietary LENS ai platform, compared to $5.8 million in FY24 Q3. Product sales and cryostorage revenue were $0.6 million, compared to $0.4 million in FY24 Q3.

Total revenue was $6.2 million, compared to revenue of $6.2 million in fiscal year 2024 (“FY24”) Q3. Project revenue generated $5.6 million, including projects using IPA’s proprietary B Cell Select® platform and IPA’s proprietary LENS platform, compared to $5.8 million in FY24 Q3. Product sales and cryostorage revenue were $0.6 million, compared to $0.4 million in FY24 Q3. Research & Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $1.1 million, compared to $1.0 million in FY24 Q3, reflecting increased salary and benefits related to the build of the Company’s LENS ai platform.

R&D expenses were $1.1 million, compared to $1.0 million in FY24 Q3, reflecting increased salary and benefits related to the build of the Company’s LENS platform. Sales & Marketing (S&M) Expenses: S&M expenses were $1.3 million, compared to $0.6 million in FY24 Q3 and includes S&M expenses related to social media and digital campaigns. S&M costs related to BioStrand LENS ai .

S&M expenses were $1.3 million, compared to $0.6 million in FY24 Q3 and includes S&M expenses related to social media and digital campaigns. S&M costs related to BioStrand LENS . General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses : G&A expenses were $3.6 million, compared to $4.2 million in FY24 Q3.

: G&A expenses were $3.6 million, compared to $4.2 million in FY24 Q3. Impairment: The Company recorded an impairment charge of $21.2 million related to BioStrand’s intangible assets. This adjustment reflects a delay in expected cash flows and resulted in full impairment of the remaining intangible assets after the Company recorded an impairment charge of $15.0 million related to BioStrand in fiscal 2024. Despite this change in valuation, IPA remains committed to its strategic investments and long-term growth plans.

The Company recorded an impairment charge of $21.2 million related to BioStrand’s intangible assets. This adjustment reflects a delay in expected cash flows and resulted in full impairment of the remaining intangible assets after the Company recorded an impairment charge of $15.0 million related to BioStrand in fiscal 2024. Despite this change in valuation, IPA remains committed to its strategic investments and long-term growth plans. Net Loss: Net loss of $21.5 million, or $(0.66) per share on a basic and diluted basis, as compared to a net loss of $2.7 million or $(0.10) on a basic and diluted basis in FY24 Q3.

Net loss of $21.5 million, or $(0.66) per share on a basic and diluted basis, as compared to a net loss of $2.7 million or $(0.10) on a basic and diluted basis in FY24 Q3. Liquidity: Cash totaled $12.9 million as of January 31, 2025, compared to $3.5 million as of April 30, 2024.

*All financial figures are in Canadian Dollars (CAD) unless otherwise stated.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss these results and provide a corporate update on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 10:30AM ET.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via a link provided in the Events section of the Company’s IR pages at https://ir.ipatherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

***Participant Dial-In Details***

Participants call one of the allocated dial-in numbers (below) and advise the Operator of either the Conference ID 3224490 or Conference Name.

USA / International Toll +1 (646) 307-1963

USA - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871

Canada - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871

***Webcast Details***

Attendee URL:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/849565157

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company’s periodic reports available on the company’s profile at www.sedarplus.com and www.sec.gov, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a techbio company that leverages multi-omics modeling and complex artificial intelligence through a series of proprietary and patented technologies. The Company owns an integrated end-to-end suite of capabilities to support the development of therapeutic antibodies and are known for solving very complex industry challenges. IPA has several subsidiaries in North America and Europe including entities such as Talem Therapeutics LLC, BioStrand BV, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Canada) Ltd. and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Europe) B.V. (collectively, the “IPA Family”).

For more information, visit www.ipatherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. These statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans, projections, and beliefs regarding future events or performance. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company’s operational and financial outlook, the potential impact and continuity of strategic partnerships, including the recently announced commercial agreement and collaborations with cloud infrastructure providers, our projected growth in AI-driven revenues and margins, our ability to commercialize new technologies such as de novo antibody design and AI-designed GLP-1 therapeutics, future demand for our platform capabilities, ongoing strategic initiatives including business realignment and divestitures, and our ability to drive sustainable profitability.

These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include, but are not limited to: execution risks related to strategic partnerships, delays or failures in technology development or commercialization, market adoption of AI-based drug discovery tools, fluctuations in financial markets, general economic conditions, and risks related to funding requirements and liquidity.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements are made as of the date of this release and, unless required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

For a complete discussion of risk factors, investors should refer to IPA’s filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov.

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three months ended

January 31, Nine months ended

January 31, (in thousands, except share data) Note 2025

$ 2024

$ 2025

$ 2024

$ REVENUE 6,151 6,221 17,539 18,059 COST OF SALES 2,856 3,024 8,451 9,114 GROSS PROFIT 3,295 3,197 9,088 8,945 EXPENSES Research and development 1,057 1,001 3,854 2,783 Sales and marketing 1,310 649 3,265 2,633 General and administrative 3,594 4,178 11,029 11,473 Amortization of intangible assets 6 623 709 1,842 2,267 Asset Impairment 6 21,184 — 21,184 — 27,768 6,537 41,174 19,156 Loss before other income (expenses) and income taxes (24,473 ) (3,340 ) (32,086 ) (10,211 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Accretion (3 ) (5 ) (8 ) (15 ) Grant income 13 (4 ) — 164 300 Interest and other income (expense) (169 ) 3 (286 ) 26 Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) 114 (115 ) (151 ) 21 (62 ) (117 ) (281 ) 332 Loss before income taxes (24,535 ) (3,457 ) (32,367 ) (9,879 ) Income taxes 2 3,014 778 4,294 1,374 NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (21,521 ) (2,679 ) (28,073 ) (8,505 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Items that will be reclassified subsequently to loss Exchange difference on translating foreign operations (142 ) (402 ) 546 (1,110 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (21,663 ) (3,081 ) (27,527 ) (9,615 ) LOSS PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED (0.66 ) (0.10 ) (0.96 ) (0.34 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 32,851,233 25,800,919 29,367,687 25,298,660

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) (in thousands) Note January 31,

2025

$ April 30,

2024

$ ASSETS Current assets Cash 12,915 3,459 Amounts receivable, net 3,606 3,790 Tax receivable 177 414 Inventory 1,920 2,139 Unbilled revenue 1,082 277 Prepaid expenses 1,042 1,408 20,742 11,487 Restricted cash 90 86 Deposit on equipment 488 475 Property and equipment 5, 8 15,219 16,696 Intangible assets 6 1,124 23,557 Goodwill 7,871 7,687 Total assets 45,534 59,988 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11 4,391 4,372 Deferred revenue 2,353 1,353 Income taxes payable 2 202 553 Leases 8 1,689 1,563 Deferred acquisition payments 298 284 Debentures, net 7 — — 8,933 8,125 Leases 8 11,239 12,118 Deferred income tax liability 238 4,067 Total liabilities 20,410 24,310 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Share capital 9 136,354 119,773 Contributed surplus 9 12,779 12,387 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 2,624 2,078 Accumulated deficit (126,633 ) (98,560 ) 25,124 35,678 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 45,534 59,988

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the nine months ended January 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) (in thousands) Note 2025

$ 2024

$ Operating activities: Net loss for the period (28,073 ) (8,505 ) Items not affecting cash: Amortization and depreciation 5, 6, 14 4,206 4,156 Deferred income taxes (3,935 ) (1,209 ) Accretion 8 15 Foreign exchange 159 118 Gain on investment (7 ) (21 ) Share-based expense 9, 10, 11 392 1,298 Asset Impairment 21,184 — (6,066 ) (4,148 ) Changes in non-cash working capital related to operations: Amounts receivable 306 439 Inventory 253 (513 ) Unbilled revenue (759 ) (416 ) Prepaid expenses 388 184 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11 (87 ) 1,462 Sales and income taxes payable and receivable (298 ) 339 Deferred revenue 993 1,050 Net cash used in operating activities (5,270 ) (1,603 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment 5 (440 ) (270 ) Security deposit on leases — (157 ) Deferred acquisition payments — (146 ) Sale of QVQ Holdings BV shares — 121 Net cash used in investing activities (440 ) (452 ) Financing activities: Proceeds on share issuance, net of transaction costs 9 12,211 935 Repayment of leases 8 (1,142 ) (1,037 ) Proceeds on debenture issuance, net of transaction costs 7 4,242 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 15,311 (102 ) Increase (decrease) in cash during the period 9,601 (2,157 ) Foreign exchange (141 ) 80 Cash – beginning of the period 3,545 8,366 Cash – end of the period 13,005 6,289 Cash is comprised of: Cash 12,915 6,204 Restricted cash 90 85 13,005 6,289 Cash paid for interest — — Cash paid for income tax — —

Contacts



Investor Relations Contact

investors@ipatherapeutics.com