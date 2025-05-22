Immunome to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

Presentation Date/Time: May 27, 2025, 6:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. PT

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date/Time: June 10, 2025, 11 a.m. -11:35 a.m. PT

Live webcast links for both presentations will be available on the events tab of Immunome’s investor website. Replay links of the presentations will also be available on the website for 30 days following the live broadcast.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted therapies designed to improve outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, drawing on leadership that previously played key roles in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge targeted cancer therapies, including antibody-drug conjugate therapies (ADCs). Our most advanced pipeline programs are varegacestat (formerly AL102), a gamma secretase inhibitor which is currently in a Phase 3 trial for treatment of desmoid tumors; IM-1021, a ROR1-targeted ADC which is currently in a Phase 1 trial; and IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radioligand, which recently received IND clearance. Our pipeline also includes IM-1617, IM-1335, and IM-1340, all of which are preclinical ADCs pursuing undisclosed targets with expression in multiple solid tumors. For more information, visit www.immunome.com.

Investor Contact:

Max Rosett

Chief Financial Officer

investors@immunome.com