Immunome to Present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that Immunome’s management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.





Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.immunome.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted therapies designed to improve outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, drawing on leadership that previously played key roles in the design, development and commercialization of cutting-edge targeted cancer therapies, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). In addition to a portfolio of discovery-stage ADCs, our pipeline includes AL102, a gamma secretase inhibitor currently in a Phase 3 trial for treatment of desmoid tumors, as well as IM-1021, a ROR1 ADC, and IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radioligand, both of which are the subject of INDs expected to be submitted by the first quarter of 2025. For more information, visit www.immunome.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include Immunome’s expected timing for submission of INDs for its programs and other statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, estimates or forecasts for the future based on Immunome’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time described in Immunome’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on November 13, 2024 and in Immunome’s other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Immunome assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

