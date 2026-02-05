Immunome to Present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that Immunome management will present at Guggenheim's Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit on February 11, 2026, at 9 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.immunome.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, drawing on leadership that previously played key roles in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge therapies, including antibody-drug conjugate therapies. Our pipeline includes varegacestat, a late-clinical stage GSI; IM-1021, a clinical-stage ROR1 ADC; and IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radiotherapy that recently received IND clearance. We are also advancing a broad portfolio of early-stage ADCs pursuing undisclosed solid tumor targets. For more information, visit www.immunome.com.

