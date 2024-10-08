Immunome Appoints Roee Shahar as Executive Vice President, Commercial

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on the development of first-in-class and best-in-class targeted oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of Roee Shahar as Executive Vice President, Commercial. Mr. Shahar brings over two decades of experience, including successfully launching and commercializing oncology and hematology products at Seagen, Pfizer (following the acquisition of Seagen in December 2023) and Eli Lilly & Company.





“Roee further strengthens an Immunome team whose members have designed, developed and commercialized innovative targeted therapies for cancer patients,” stated Clay Siegall, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Immunome. “His expertise will help us advance a portfolio of targeted oncology agents, particularly AL102, a gamma secretase inhibitor currently in a Phase 3 trial for treatment of desmoid tumors.”

“I share the team’s passion to address the debilitating pain, deformity and, in some cases, life threatening organ damage caused by desmoid tumors,” said Mr. Shahar. “It is an honor to join a company that possesses the vision and courage to tackle challenges in cancer therapy that others will not.”

Prior to joining Immunome, Roee served as Vice President and Franchise Lead for Pfizer, where he managed the combined hematology portfolio resulting from the December 2023 acquisition of Seagen. Before the acquisition, he served as Vice President and Franchise Lead for Seagen, overseeing all commercial activities for hematology (Adcetris®) and cervical cancer (Tivdak®). Mr. Shahar previously served as Marketing Director and Oncology Brand Leader for Eli Lilly & Company with responsibility for the company’s largest oncology brand at the time, Alimta®.

Mr. Shahar earned his B.S. degree from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted therapies designed to improve outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, drawing on leadership that previously played key roles in the design, development and commercialization of cutting-edge targeted cancer therapies, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). In addition to a portfolio of discovery-stage ADCs, our pipeline includes AL102, a gamma secretase inhibitor currently in a Phase 3 trial for treatment of desmoid tumors, as well as IM-1021, a ROR1 ADC, and IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radioligand, both of which are the subject of INDs expected to be submitted in the first quarter of 2025. For more information, visit www.immunome.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We use words such as “will,” “advance,” “vision,” “expected,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Immunome’s expectations around Immunome’s ability to bring benefit to cancer patients with its pipeline; Immunome’s expected timeline for regulatory filings; and other statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on Immunome’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that Immunome will not be able to realize the benefits of its strategic transactions; Immunome’s ability to grow and successfully execute on its business plan, including the development and commercialization of its pipeline and integration of newly acquired assets; the risk that prior experience and success of Immunome’s management team is not indicative of future success; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time described in Immunome’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 12, 2024, and in Immunome’s other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Immunome assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

