ImmunoGenesis to Present in Innovation Track of the 2025 NeauxCancer Oncology Conference in New Orleans

Conference Innovation Track spotlights promising and emerging biotech and healthcare companies advancing the field of oncology

HOUSTON, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- ImmunoGenesis, a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative, science-driven immunotherapies, announces its participation in the 2025 NeauxCancer Conference organized by the Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana (CAGLA), being held March 27 – 29, 2025 in New Orleans.

President and CEO James Barlow will discuss how ImmunoGenesis plans to transform immuno-oncology with its pipeline of products designed to overcome immune resistance. He will provide an update on the active Phase 1a/1b study of their lead compound, IMGS-001, including preliminary data on enrolled subjects. IMGS-001 is a novel dual-specific PD-L1/PD-L2 antibody with killing function designed to treat immune-excluded, cold tumors that are resistant to existing immunotherapy. Mr. Barlow will also discuss the recently initiated phase 2 trial for the company’s second clinical asset, IMGS-101 (evofosfamide), a hypoxia reversal agent being studied in combination with checkpoint inhibition.

Attendees at the conference will include oncologists and other clinicians interested in learning and discussing the latest practices for treating and taking care of cancer patients. The Innovation Track will enable the medical professionals attending the conference, as well as regional investment professionals, to learn about emerging technologies for cancer treatment and prevention.

“We are excited to have ImmunoGenesis as a new presenter in this year’s Innovation Track. The company has recently expanded the Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of its lead candidate, IMGS-001, to Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center in southeastern Louisiana. This is an excellent opportunity for clinicians and investors to hear their story.”

— Chadwick K. Landry, Portfolio Manager at Poydras Capital Partners and President of CAGLA

Registration and attendance at the conference for investors is complimentary. Investors can register via the link below.

Innovation Track Details: ImmunoGenesis Presentation Friday, March 28 2:00PM CST Conference Registration https://cag-la.org/neauxcancer-2025/ complimentary registrations are available for investors

The 2025 NeauxCancer Conference has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of Ochsner Clinic Foundation and CAGLA. The Ochsner Clinic Foundation is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

About CAGLA

Theis a nonprofit corporation organized and operated to advocate for state legislation and administration regulations that facilitate cancer research and education, and foster the well-being and care of cancer patients, survivors, and their families.

About ImmunoGenesis

ImmunoGenesis is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to transforming immuno-oncology by targeting key mechanisms of immune resistance. The company’s lead product, IMGS-001, is a cytotoxic, dual-specific PD-L1/PD-L2 antibody currently in a phase 1a/b clinical trial for the treatment of immune-excluded (“cold”) tumors, which account for more than half of all cancers. In addition to its lead program, the company is developing a number of novel approaches to overcome immune resistance in cold tumors. ImmunoGenesis designs therapies to address the pathology of these tumors, overcoming immune exclusion to elicit a robust immune response. For more information, visit

Contact

ImmunoGenesis

Investors:

James Barlow

President and CEO

James.Barlow@immunogenesis.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immunogenesis-to-present-in-innovation-track-of-the-2025-neauxcancer-oncology-conference-in-new-orleans-302406372.html

SOURCE Immunogenesis Inc.