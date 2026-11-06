ImmunoGenesis Announces Two Publications Highlighting the Potential of IMGS-203, a Novel Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) Agonist, to Overcome Tumor Immune Resistance and Enhance Antitumor Efficacy in Combination with a Cytotoxic Dual-specific PD-L1/PD-L2 Antibody

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoGenesis, a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative, science-driven immunotherapies, today announced two publications providing new nonclinical evidence and scientific insights into the ability of its novel stimulator of interferon genes (STING) agonist, IMGS-203, to remodel the tumor microenvironment and enhance antitumor activity in combination with the Company's novel cytotoxic dual-specific PD-L1/PD-L2 antibody.

IMGS-203 is a novel STING agonist being developed by ImmunoGenesis as a cancer immunotherapy designed to stimulate antitumor immune responses. The Company plans to advance IMGS-203 into clinical development initially for recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), an aggressive brain cancer with limited therapeutic options and significant unmet medical need.

Dr. Federica Pericle, Chief Scientific Officer, ImmunoGenesis, commented: "These findings reinforce the scientific rationale for developing IMGS-203 in GBM, where local STING activation has the potential to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. We are completing IND-enabling studies to advance IMGS-203 into clinical development while exploring its potential in combination with our cytotoxic dual-specific PD-L1/PD-L2 antibody."

The data from these publications are directly relevant to GBM, a highly immunosuppressive, myeloid-rich tumor in which monotherapy with conventional immune checkpoint inhibitors have shown limited efficacy. Nonclinical studies demonstrate that local administration of IMGS-203 remodels the tumor microenvironment (TME), reduces immunosuppressive myeloid cell populations, enhances T-cell activation, and improves survival in tumor models. STING activation also induces PD-L1 and PD-L2 expression, creating an opportunity to enhance antitumor activity through combination with ImmunoGenesis' cytotoxic dual-specific PD-L1/PD-L2 antibody.

"Together, these publications reinforce our commitment to translating STING biology into innovative cancer therapies," said James Barlow, President and Chief Executive Officer, ImmunoGenesis. "We are focused on advancing IMGS-203 into clinical development for patients with GBM, a devastating disease with limited treatment options and significant unmet clinical need."

Publication Details:



Salameh, et al., (2026), Tumor Microenvironment Remodeling by STING Agonism Sensitizes Endothelial Cells to Cytotoxic anti-PD-L1/L2 Antibody in Journal of Experimental and Clinical Cancer Research highlights promising results showing activation of the STING pathway can overcome immune exclusion by promoting Tumor Microenvironment (TME) remodeling and immune cell recruitment.

Boda et al., (2026) "STING-Mediated Tumor Microenvironment Remodeling: Turning Adaptive Resistance into Therapeutic Vulnerability." Frontiers in Immunology reviews data showing how STING activation can reconfigure the TME to yield potent anti-tumor effects.

About ImmunoGenesis



ImmunoGenesis is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to transforming immuno-oncology by targeting key mechanisms of immune resistance. The company's lead product, IMGS-001, is a cytotoxic immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting PD-L1 and PD-L2. IMGS-001 is currently in a phase 1a/b clinical trial for the treatment of immune-excluded tumors, which account for more than half of all cancers. In addition to its lead program, the company is developing a multi-mechanism strategy aimed at addressing the pathology of immune-excluded tumors by overcoming immune exclusion to enable a robust immune response in the tumor microenvironment. For more information, visit immunogenesis.com.

Contacts:

James Barlow, President and CEO



James.Barlow@immunogenesis.com

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SOURCE Immunogenesis Inc.