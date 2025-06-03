ImmuneOncia Announces Interim Results from Phase 1b Clinical Trial of Next-Generation CD47 Antibody ‘IMC-002' at ASCO 2025

CHICAGO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, Inc. (CEO Heung-Tae Kim) announced interim results today from the ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial of its next-generation CD47-targeting antibody, IMC-002, in combination with lenvatinib for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The data were presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, USA.

The study, part of the dose-expansion phase, evaluated the safety and early efficacy of the combination therapy. IMC-002 demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no reported cases of neutropenia or thrombocytopenia. Mild anemia was observed in 2 of 13 patients (15%), and 96% of adverse events were Grade 1–2, occurring primarily in the first treatment cycle.

Among 10 patients evaluable for efficacy, 3 (30%) showed a partial response (PR), while the disease control rate (DCR) reached 80%. The median progression-free survival (PFS) was 8.3 months. Notably, two patients have remained on treatment for over one year, indicating the potential for sustained therapeutic benefit.

AI-powered digital pathology analysis showed a 60% objective response rate (ORR) in patients with high CD47 expression on tumor cell membranes, whereas no response was observed in those with low expression - a statistically significant difference (p=0.018). These findings support CD47 expression as a predictive biomarker for response.

Professor Jeong-Yong Hong of Samsung Medical Center commented, "The IMC-002 and lenvatinib combination shows strong potential as a second-line treatment option for HCC patients with limited alternatives. A 30% response rate is particularly promising, especially when compared to the approximately 10% typically observed with current second-line therapies for HCC."

CEO Heung-Tae Kim stated, "Two of the three partial responders were resistant to first-line immunotherapy, suggesting IMC-002 may offer a new path forward via macrophage-based innate immunity. We are confident that this combination could redefine second-line treatment for HCC and will enhance our patient selection strategy through AI-driven biomarker analysis."

IMC-002 is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody targeting the CD47-SIRPα axis to restore macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of cancer cells. It is a second-generation anti-CD47 antibody designed to minimize binding to normal cells and avoid common toxicities such as hemagglutination and cytopenia.

ImmuneOncia is currently conducting Phase 1b trial of IMC-002 in patients with solid tumors. In 2021, the company out-licensed the asset to China's 3D Medicines in a deal worth up to $470 million. Its pipeline also includes the PD-L1 antibody IMC-001 and bispecific antibodies IMC-201 and IMC-202. Following its KOSDAQ listing in May 2025, ImmuneOncia aims to strengthen its global presence in immuno-oncology.

About IMC-002



IMC-002 is a novel immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting CD47, a "don't eat me" signal expressed on cancer cells. By blocking the CD47/SIRPα interaction, IMC-002 enhances macrophage-mediated phagocytosis. It is engineered to deliver high efficacy while minimizing binding to red blood cells and avoiding hematologic toxicity.

About ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, Inc.



Founded in 2016, ImmuneOncia is a South Korean clinical-stage biotech company specializing in immuno-oncology. With expertise in antibody development and translational science, the company is advancing a pipeline of checkpoint inhibitors and bispecific antibodies to address unmet needs in cancer treatment.

Media Contact



Jiwon Heo



ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, Inc.



Email: PR@immuneoncia.com



Website: www.immuneoncia.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immuneoncia-announces-interim-results-from-phase-1b-clinical-trial-of-next-generation-cd47-antibody-imc-002-at-asco-2025-302470514.html

SOURCE ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, Inc.