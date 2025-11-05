Immuneering to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide New Clinical Case Studies, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025

- New case studies on first-line pancreatic cancer patients treated with atebimetinib in combination with FOLFIRINOX to be shared by trial investigators –

- Conference call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET -

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive, today announced that the company will report third quarter 2025 financial results and trial investigators will provide case studies from first-line pancreatic cancer patients treated in the company’s Phase 2a study of atebimetinib in combination with FOLFIRINOX, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, after the close of market. Immuneering will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET on the same day.

Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call may do so through this webcast link or by dialing (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or (646) 307-1963 for other locations and reference conference ID 7742025. A webcast replay will be available from the “Investors” section of the Company’s website here.

To access the replay, please register via the webcast link on the Events page. The webcast will be available for one year following the completion of the call.

About Immuneering

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive. The Company is developing an entirely new category of cancer medicines, Deep Cyclic Inhibitors. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, atebimetinib, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor of MEK designed to improve durability and tolerability, and expand indications to include MAPK pathway-driven tumors such as most pancreatic cancers. Atebimetinib is currently in a Phase 2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer. The Company’s development pipeline also includes early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

