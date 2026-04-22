Immuneering to Present New Survival Data from First-Line Pancreatic Cancer Patients Treated with Atebimetinib + mGnP in an Oral Presentation at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

- New data from Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating atebimetinib + mGnP in first-line pancreatic cancer will be presented in an oral session by Dr. Peter Vu, UC San Diego Health -

- The ASCO presentation will highlight data from an expanded cohort totaling 55 first-line patients -

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a late-stage clinical oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive, today announced that updated data from the Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating atebimetinib (IMM-1-104) in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (mGnP) in first-line pancreatic cancer patients will be presented as an oral presentation at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 29 – June 2, 2026, in Chicago, IL.

The oral presentation will highlight data from an expanded cohort totaling 55 first-line patients, which includes the initial cohort of 34 patients that the company previously reported plus an additional 21 patients.

“We are excited to present new survival data from an expanded cohort of 55 first-line pancreatic cancer patients treated with atebimetinib in combination with mGnP in an oral presentation at ASCO,” said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., CEO of Immuneering. “Atebimetinib was designed with three distinct mechanisms to promote survival: shrinking tumors durably, preserving body mass, and maximizing tolerability. We believe these mechanisms have the potential to both yield the best survival in the first-line setting, and to give patients the best chance of reaching and benefitting from second-line treatment. We look forward to sharing this updated dataset in first-line pancreatic cancer patients as we pursue our mission to help patients survive and thrive.”

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Results from a phase 2a study of atebimetinib in combination with mGnP in advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer

Session Type/Title: Rapid Oral Abstract Session – Gastrointestinal Cancer – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Abstract Number: 4013

Date and Time: June 1, 2026, 1:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. CDT

Presenter: Peter Vu, MD, MHA

About Immuneering

Immuneering is a late-stage clinical oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive. The Company is developing an entirely new category of cancer medicines, Deep Cyclic Inhibitors, designed to improve overall survival by three mechanisms: shrinking tumors durably with less resistance, preserving body mass by countering cachexia, and minimizing side effects to maximize performance status and combinability. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, atebimetinib, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor of MEK, designed to improve survival across many cancer indications, including MAPK pathway-driven tumors such as pancreatic cancer. The company expects to dose the first patient in mid-2026 in MAPKeeper 301, a globally randomized pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating atebimetinib in combination with chemotherapy in first-line pancreatic cancer patients. The Company’s development pipeline also includes additional combination opportunities and early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the treatment potential of atebimetinib, alone or in combination with other agents to treat cancer, including modified Gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (mGnP) in first-line pancreatic cancer and its potential to deliver overall survival with both durability and tolerability; the timing of dosing of the MAPKeeper 301 study; the content of the upcoming 2026 oral presentation at ASCO; the ability of the three design mechanisms of atebimetinib to shrink tumors durably, improve overall survival and overcome the limitations of conventional MAPK inhibition and provide a more sustained clinical benefit for patients.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the risks inherent in oncology drug research and development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, and lead compound optimization; we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; our projected cash runway; our need for additional funding; our unproven approach to therapeutic intervention; our ability to address regulatory questions and the uncertainties relating to regulatory filings, reviews and approvals; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including potential delays in or failure to obtain regulatory approvals; our reliance on third parties and collaborators to conduct our clinical trials, manufacture our product candidates, and develop and commercialize our product candidates, if approved; failure to compete successfully against other drug companies; protection of our proprietary technology and the confidentiality of our trade secrets; potential lawsuits for, or claims of, infringement of third-party intellectual property or challenges to the ownership of our intellectual property; our patents being found invalid or unenforceable; costs and resources of operating as a public company; and unfavorable or no analyst research or reports.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025, and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Courtney Dugan

Cdugan@immuneering.com

Media Contact:

Peg Rusconi

Peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com