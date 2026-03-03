SUBSCRIBE
Immuneering to Present at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

March 3, 2026 | 
NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a late-stage clinical oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive, today announced that management will present at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in Miami, Florida, from March 9-11, 2026. Ben Zeskind, Chief Executive Officer, will discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy.

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date/Time: Monday, March 9, 2026, from 3:40 – 4:10 pm ET

The presentation will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering

Immuneering is a late-stage clinical oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive. The Company is developing an entirely new category of cancer medicines, Deep Cyclic Inhibitors, designed to improve overall survival by three mechanisms: shrinking tumors durably with less resistance, preserving body mass by countering cachexia, and minimizing side effects to maximize performance status and combinability. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, atebimetinib, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor of MEK, designed to improve survival across many cancer indications, including MAPK pathway-driven tumors such as pancreatic cancer. The company expects to dose the first patient in mid-2026 in MAPKeeper 301, a globally randomized pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating atebimetinib in combination with chemotherapy in first-line pancreatic cancer patients. The Company’s development pipeline also includes additional combination opportunities and early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Investor Contact:
Courtney Dugan
Cdugan@immuneering.com

Media Contact:
Gina Nugent
Gina.nugent.external@immuneering.com


