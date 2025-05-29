SUBSCRIBE
Immuneering to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize more effective and better tolerated therapies for cancer patients, today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which is taking place at the Marriott Marquis in New York City from June 4-5, 2025, to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Chief Executive Officer, Igor Matushansky M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Brett Hall, Chief Scientific Officer, Harold “E.B.” Brakewood, Chief Business Officer and Mallory Morales, CPA, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer.

Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date/Time: June 5 from 8:45 – 9:15 am ET

The presentation will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize more effective and better tolerated therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK designed to improve tolerability and expand indications to include RAS-driven tumors such as most pancreatic cancers. IMM-1-104 is currently in a Phase 2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer. The company’s development pipeline also includes early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Media Contact: 
Jenna Urban 
jurban@cglife.com

Investor Contact: 
Laurence Watts 
619-916-7620 
laurence@newstreetir.com


Massachusetts Events
Immuneering
