Immuneering to Highlight Atebimetinib’s Broad Potential for Combinations in Pancreatic and Anaplastic Thyroid Cancers at the 2026 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

- Atebimetinib in combination with chemotherapy has shown excellent results in Phase 2 clinical trials, including 17.3 months median overall survival in first-line pancreatic cancer patients treated with atebimetinib + mGnP, as presented in June at ASCO -

- Poster spotlight session will highlight broad set of additional opportunities to combine atebimetinib with agents targeting multiple oncogenic pathways in pancreatic cancer -

- New preclinical data supports atebimetinib’s use in a wide range of cancer types, including anaplastic thyroid cancer, a highly aggressive malignancy with limited treatment options -

- Atebimetinb is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 MAPKeeper 301 trial in first-line pancreatic cancer -



NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a late-stage clinical oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive, today announced that two abstracts evaluating atebimetinib (IMM-1-104), its lead investigational candidate designed to provide Deep Cyclic Inhibition of the MAPK pathway, have been accepted for presentation at the 2026 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place November 17–19, 2026.

The presentations will highlight new preclinical findings supporting the potential of atebimetinib in combination with multiple targeted therapies in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), as well as chemotherapy combinations in anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC). The pancreatic cancer abstract has been selected for a Poster Spotlight presentation.

Presentation Details:

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma – Poster Spotlight Presentation

Title: Patient-aligned 3D tumor models identify biomarker-enriched atebimetinib (IMM-1-104) combination strategies in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Abstract Number: 22

Poster Number: PB-003

Presenter: Anna Travesa, Immuneering Corporation

Date: November 19, 2026

Time: 14:00–14:30 CET

Session: Poster Spotlight Session

Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer – Preclinical Poster Presentation

Title: Atebimetinib, a deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK, combined with chemotherapy: preclinical rationale for treatment of anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC)

Abstract Number: 144

Poster Number: PB-144

Presenter: Praveen Nair, Immuneering Corporation

Date: November 18, 2026

Session: Translational Studies

Following presentation, the poster will be available on the publications section of Immuneering’s website at https://immuneering.com/publications.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a late-stage clinical oncology company dedicated to keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive, with an initial focus on patients with RAS, RAF, and other MAPK-driven cancers. The Company is developing an entirely new category of cancer medicines, Deep Cyclic Inhibitors, designed to improve overall survival by three mechanisms: shrinking tumors durably with less resistance, preserving body mass by countering cachexia, and minimizing side effects to maximize performance status and combinability. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, atebimetinib, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor of MEK, designed to improve survival across many cancer indications. The Company is conducting a global randomized pivotal trial, MAPKeeper 301, evaluating atebimetinib in combination with chemotherapy in first-line pancreatic cancer patients. The Company’s development pipeline also includes additional combination opportunities and preclinical stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the treatment potential of atebimetinib, alone or in combination with other agents to treat cancer, including chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer and anaplastic thyroid cancer, and its potential to deliver overall survival with both durability and tolerability; the tolerability profile enabling a broad range of potential combinations, expansion of the enrollment target enabling the Company to maintain or potentially accelerate the timing of the Phase 3 topline readout of the MAPKeeper 301 trial in mid-2028; the timing of a data update in the Phase 2a atebimetinib + mGnP trial in first-line pancreatic cancer; the timing of dosing and preliminary readout of the planned Phase 2 lung cancer trial; the timing of beginning IND-enabling studies in a second DCI program; our operating plans and anticipated cash runway, and the potential ability of the three design mechanisms of atebimetinib to shrink tumors durably, improve overall survival and overcome the limitations of conventional MAPK inhibition and provide a more sustained clinical benefit for patients.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: we are a late-stage clinical oncology company with a limited operating history and have not completed any registrational clinical trials; we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; limitations on our cash runway and potential increases in expenditures; our need for additional funding; our unproven approach to therapeutic intervention; our ability to address regulatory questions and changing regulatory standards, and the uncertainties relating to regulatory filings, reviews and approvals; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including the uncertainty of whether positive preclinical or early clinical efficacy and safety results are confirmed in later-stage trials, potential delays in activation of trial sites or enrollment of trial participants, or failure to obtain regulatory approvals; our reliance on third parties and collaborators to conduct our clinical trials, manufacture our product candidates, and develop and commercialize our product candidates, if approved; failure to compete successfully against other drug companies; protection of our proprietary technology and the confidentiality of our trade secrets; potential lawsuits for, or claims of, infringement of third-party intellectual property or challenges to the ownership of our intellectual property; our patents being found invalid or unenforceable; costs and resources of operating as a public company; and unfavorable or no analyst research or reports.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026, and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Laurence Watts

New Street Investor Relations

laurence@newstreetir.com

Media Contact:

David Caouette

dcaouette@immuneering.com