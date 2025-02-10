Immune Response Data for INO-3107 to be Presented as a Poster at American Association for Cancer Research Immuno-Oncology (AACR-IO) Conference

Poster will describe loss of detectable HPV-6 in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis patients following treatment with INO-3107

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that an abstract describing the immunological activity of INO-3107 will be presented as a poster at the following scientific conference:

American Association for Cancer Research – Immuno-Oncology

February 23-26, 2025

Poster entitled: “Loss of Detectable HPV-6 Following Induction of Emergent T cells in Patients with Durable Complete Clinical Response to Treatment for Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis using INO-3107"

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO’s technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit

