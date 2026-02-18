ImmuCell to Announce Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), an animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets products that improve cattle health and productivity, expects to report unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

The Company is planning to host a conference call the next morning, Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET to review the unaudited financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until March 12, 2026 at (855) 669-9658 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #2017737.

The Company anticipates no change to the preliminary sales results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 that were disclosed on January 8, 2026. The Company expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K on or before Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically proven and practical products that improve cattle health and productivity. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .

