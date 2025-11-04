SUBSCRIBE
iMDx to Release Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 10 and Attend Stephens Annual Investment Conference the Following Week

November 3, 2025 
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc., (Nasdaq: IMDX), (iMDx), today announced that it will report third quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 10, 2025. iMDx will host a live Zoom webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET that same day.

The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be accessible via registration at the following link: iMDX Q3 2025 Earnings Webinar.

An archived replay will be available after the call concludes on iMDX’s investor relations website at  https://investors.imdxinc.com/.

Stephens NASH25 Conference
Separately, on November 19th, Chief Executive Officer Josh Riggs will attend the Stephens NASH25 Conference, taking place from November 18-20, 2025.

Investors wishing to book one-on-one meetings with management are encouraged to reach out to their Stephens sales representative.

Event: Stephens NASH25 Conference
Dates: November 19, 2025
Location: Nashville, TN

About Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.
Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc., or iMDx, formerly Oncocyte Corp. (OCX), is a pioneering precision diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. iMDx utilizes a well-established proprietary approach to quantify dd-cfDNA, which is a widely used molecular biomarker of transplant rejection.

iMDx™, GraftAssure™, GraftAssureCore™, GraftAssureIQ™, GraftAssureDx™, and VitaGraft™ are trademarks of Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Insight Molecular Diagnostics (Nasdaq: IMDX) moved its headquarters from Irvine, Calif., to Nashville, Tenn., in June 2025. The company’s new NASDAQ symbol became effective June 18. Investors may visit https://investors.imdxinc.com/ for more information.

Investor Contact:
Doug Farrell
LifeSci Advisors LLC
dfarrell@lifesciadvisors.com 



Tennessee Earnings Events Diagnostics
