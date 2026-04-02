Imbed Biosciences Announces CMS Assignment of HCPCS Code A2040 for Microlyte® PainGuard™

Code assignment supports billing clarity and claims reporting for Imbed's synthetic antimicrobial wound matrix with localized, non-opioid pain management

MIDDLETON, Wis., April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imbed Biosciences today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has assigned a Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) Level II code, A2040 , to Microlyte® PainGuard™ , the company's synthetic wound matrix incorporating silver for antimicrobial activity and lidocaine HCl for localized pain management.

The new code is effective April 1, 2026 and enables healthcare providers to report Microlyte® PainGuard™ on claims submitted to payers that recognize HCPCS Level II codes. Code assignment represents an important step in establishing billing clarity, supporting claims visibility, and facilitating payer engagement as providers evaluate appropriate use across clinical settings.

"Assignment of an HCPCS A‑code is an important step in supporting appropriate billing for Microlyte® PainGuard™," said Terry Bromley, CEO of Imbed Biosciences. "This designation helps provide clarity for providers as they incorporate the product into their clinical workflows."

Microlyte® PainGuard™— Imbed's recently introduced product —is designed to provide a fully synthetic, antimicrobial, moist wound‑healing environment while incorporating non‑opioid, localized pain management functionality . The product builds on Imbed's Synthetic Antimicrobial Matrix (SAM) Technology platform and is intended to support wound care across a range of acute and chronic indications.

HCPCS Level II codes are used to identify products, supplies, and services not described by CPT® codes and are maintained by CMS through its national HCPCS coding process. Assignment of a Level II code allows for standardized product identification on healthcare claims and may support administrative efficiency for providers and payers.

Important Reimbursement Notice:



HCPCS code assignment does not imply coverage, payment, or a specific reimbursement level. Coverage and payment decisions are made by individual payers and are subject to their respective policies, provider contracts, and patient‑specific circumstances.

CPT® is a registered trademark of the American Medical Association.

Media Contact:



Hillary Rush, Vice President, Marketing, Imbed Biosciences



Email: hrush@imbedbio.com

About Imbed Biosciences Imbed Biosciences is a privately held medical device company advancing the next generation of wound care through its Synthetic Antimicrobial Matrix Technology. The company's platform incorporates multiple therapeutic agents into an ultra thin, biocompatible matrix that helps support skin regeneration in both chronic and acute wounds. Imbed's expanding product portfolio is engineered to reduce infection risk, alleviate pain, and promote healing across the entire wound care continuum.

For more information, visit www.imbedbio.com.

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SOURCE Imbed Biosciences