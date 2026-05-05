Illumisoft Lighting Corp. Provides Corporate Update Following Commencement of Trading

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) -(the "Company" or "Illumisoft"), a Canadian public company commercializing UV-based air disinfection technologies and a leading portfolio of energy efficient commercial LED lighting products, today provided the following corporate update.On April 23, 2026, Illumisoft Lighting Corp. commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "UVC", marking the culmination of an extensive transaction and listing process and, more importantly, the beginning of the Company's next phase of growth.Becoming a public company provides Illumisoft with a strengthened balance sheet, broader investor visibility, and the credibility that comes with being held to the heightened disclosure standards of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company intends to use that platform to advance an objective that it believes is been long overdue; to educate Canadians, and audiences globally, about the importance of air disinfection and the role engineered UV technologies can play in reducing the burden of airborne disease, healthcare acquired infections, school and workplace absenteeism, and the indoor air quality issues that continue to affect millions of people every day.SaniLume is the Company's flagship upper room UV disinfection device, registered with Health Canada.In an independent evaluation conducted by Dr. Louise Fletcher of the School of Civil Engineering at the University of Leeds, published in August 2022, SaniLume was identified as the best performing UV device that had been tested in the Leeds aerobiology chamber at the time of publication. Under steady state conditions in a 35.6 cubic metre test chamber, SaniLume achieved up to 99.7 percent inactivation of airborne Pseudomonas aeruginosa, up to 99.2 percent inactivation of Staphylococcus aureus, and up to 99.1 percent inactivation of Phi 6 bacteriophage, with equivalent air change rates of up to 1,994 per hour. Phi 6 bacteriophage is a recognized virus surrogate that is established in the published literature as substantially more resistant to UV inactivation than SARS CoV 2 and human adenovirus. The Leeds report inferred that, on this basis, SaniLume would be expected to achieve significantly higher inactivation rates against those live respiratory viruses when tested under the same conditions. The full Leeds report is available on the Company's website atTwo updated Canadian national healthcare standards now position upper room germicidal ultraviolet (GUV) air disinfection as ancomponent of healthcare facility design and operations, where previous editions of comparable standards treated engineered air disinfection technologies assupplements to manual cleaning and conventional ventilation. The third edition of CSA Z8000:24, Canadian Healthcare Facilities, published in late 2024, is the national standard governing the planning, design, and construction of healthcare facilities across Canada. The updated edition introduces new annexes on supplemental disinfection technologies, with upper room GUV systems specifically identified for consideration at the architectural design stage as a means of providing continuous airborne infection control.The forthcoming CSA Z317.12:25, Cleaning and Disinfection of Healthcare Facilities, extends this policy shift into daily facility operations. The new edition introduces requirements for integrating automated disinfection systems, including automated UV-C technologies, into operational cleaning and disinfection protocols, moving facilities beyond exclusive reliance on manual cleaning. The Coalition for Community and Healthcare Acquired Infection Reduction (CHAIR Canada), which has been instrumental in advocating for the inclusion of these engineered infection prevention technologies in the updated standards, has identified upper room GUV as "" and endorses its deployment across both community and healthcare settings.CSA standards serve as the benchmark to which provincial health authorities, accreditation bodies, capital project managers, and healthcare procurement teams across Canada look. The Company believes the combined effect of CSA Z8000:24 and the forthcoming CSA Z317.12:25 will materially accelerate the adoption of upper room GUV and similar engineered air disinfection technologies across the Canadian healthcare system, and that SaniLume is well positioned to play a leading role in that adoption.Illumisoft is committed to working tirelessly to ensure that every healthcare facility in Canada is aware of these updated standards, the role SaniLume can play in supporting compliance, and the impact that upper room GUVs can have in reducing airborne transmission of disease and the rate of healthcare-acquired infections. The Company's outreach will extend across infection prevention and control teams, facility planners, capital project managers, accreditation bodies, regional health authorities, and the consultants advising them.In parallel, the Company is assembling a dedicated team focused on the substantial market for SaniLume that exists outside the healthcare system. Target verticals include dental offices, gyms, spas, office boardrooms, classrooms and educational institutions, transit hubs, places of worship, and any indoor space where people gather and breathe shared air. The Company believes the case for upper room UV in these settings is well established by the underlying science, and that public awareness, not technological efficacy, is the primary barrier to adoption. Illumisoft intends to lead that conversation.SaniLux is the Company's patented far UVC device. Based on the Company's internal testing, and the Company's knowledge of other similar technologies, the Company believes SaniLux can be the most powerful far UVC device produced to date. The SaniLux IP is owned outright by Illumisoft, with no licensed third-party components in its path to market.Far UVC is one of the few disinfection technologies in the UV spectrum with the demonstrated potential to be deployed in occupied indoor spaces, opening up applications in healthcare, schools, transit, long-term care, dental and medical offices, and any high-traffic indoor environment in which conventional UV cannot be used.The body of peer-reviewed evidence supporting far UVC in general continues to expand, and recent studies are particularly notable:A study published in the journaldemonstrated that overhead far UVC fixtures reduced airborne infectious virus levels by 99.8 percent in anindoor environment, while operating well within current regulatory exposure limits. The senior author, Dr. David Brenner of Columbia's Center for Radiological Research, noted that far UVC was highly effective at reducing airborne pathogens in an ordinary occupied room and that the technology is practical for use in indoor areas where people are going about their business. ().A peer-reviewed study published in the American Chemical Society journal(Eidem et al.) demonstrated that far UVC exposure significantly reduces immune-based recognition of common airborne allergens, including those derived from dust mites, pet dander, mold, and pollen, in respirable particles. The study's authors concluded that far UVC may be engineered for use as part of an integrated strategy for indoor aeroallergen control, opening a meaningful pathway for its applications in environments serving individuals with asthma and other allergic conditions. ().The continued accumulation of independent, peer-reviewed evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of far UVC reinforces the Company's view that this technology represents one of the most significant advances in indoor environmental health of the past several decades.With the Company now well financed following the listing, Illumisoft intends to allocate a portion of its capital to advancing the research that allows SaniLux to become a fully commercialized product that hospitals, school boards, transit authorities, and large facility operators may specify, procure, and deploy at scale. The Sanilux program will over time encompass engineering, regulatory pathway development, manufacturing partnerships, and the validation studies (including independent third-party testing) required to bring SaniLux to market. The Company believes that being a publicly traded entity provides both the runway and the visibility necessary to execute this multi-year program with the rigour it requires.Illumisoft's lighting division remains a core part of the Company's business and a meaningful contributor to its revenue base. According to the Design Lights Consortium (DLC), which is the North American industry body whose Qualified Products List governs utility rebate eligibility and is widely used as a specification tool by commercial lighting buyers, as of 2022, Illumisoft held 6 of the top 10, and 34 of the top 50 commercial lighting products in its category. These rankings reflect more than a decade of engineering work and a long standing, reputable client base.The Company acknowledges that lighting revenue declined in the most recent fiscal year. The decline was directly attributable to the redirection of internal resources toward completing the qualifying transaction and the work required to list on the TSX Venture Exchange. With that work now complete, Illumisoft is closing in on a built out, dedicated sales organization for the lighting division, staffed with experienced commercial lighting sales personnel whose mandate is to grow the existing client base, deepen current relationships, and expand the Company's footprint in the broader North American commercial lighting market. Illumisoft expects this dedicated focus to translate into revenue growth in the lighting division going forward.Resilience Reserve LLC, the investment vehicle co founded by Chris Anderson (Head of TED) and Rob Reid (author and entrepreneur), holds a meaningful equity position in Illumisoft. Resilience Reserve's investment thesis centers on technologies that materially improve indoor air quality, pandemic preparedness, and public health outcomes. The Company believes that the conviction expressed by Mr. Anderson and Mr. Reid in backing Illumisoft sends a clear and credible signal to the broader market about both the technology and the mission.Mr. Reid additionally serves as a strategic advisor to the Company. His access, his network, and his willingness to actively support Illumisoft's commercial and educational priorities have already opened opportunities and relationships that would have taken the Company years to develop independently. Illumisoft considers the support of Resilience Reserve and Mr. Reid to be a defining strategic asset for the company at this stage.The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Graham Ballachey as President of Illumisoft Lighting Corp. Mr. Ballachey brings a track record of leading and scaling complex, multi stakeholder businesses, with a demonstrated ability to manage parallel projects across operations, commercial execution, and capital markets.As President, Mr. Ballachey will lead the direction and operational execution of the company's innovative lighting and disinfection solutions, including the flagship SaniLume upper-room GUV system and the development of next-generation far UV products.Prior to Illumisoft, Graham served as Vice President of Engineering at American Lithium Corp., a publicly traded company, where he oversaw all engineering activities for lithium mine development projects across the Americas. In this officer-level role, he managed complex technical evaluations, process development, feasibility studies, and strategic planning while contributing to marketing and investor initiatives. His leadership ensured rigorous engineering standards, risk mitigation, and project advancement from exploration through to potential production.A Mechanical Engineer with a MASc from Carleton University and a BSc in Physics from the University of Victoria, Graham brings deep expertise in overseeing the development and optimization of technical and commercial processes. He excels at building high-performing teams, integrating technical innovation with business objectives, and delivering results in dynamic, resource-constrained settings.The appointment of Mr. Ballachey is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.Executive ChairIllumisoft Lighting Corp.Illumisoft Lighting Corp. (TSXV: UVC) is a Canadian public company building at the intersection of public health and commercial lighting. The Company's portfolio comprises SaniLume, a Health Canada registered upper room UV disinfection device identified by researchers at the University of Leeds as the best performing UV device tested in the Leeds aerobiology chamber at the time of publication; SaniLux, a patented far UV platform that, based on the Company's internal testing, and to the Company's knowledge is believed to be the most powerful far UV device produced to date; and a leading commercial LED lighting business with 4 of the top 4, 6 of the top 10, and 34 of the top 50 products on the Design Lights Consortium's Qualified Products List in its category. Through these platforms, Illumisoft is committed to advancing the deployment of effective air disinfection technologies and energy efficient lighting across Canada and globally.Investor RelationsIllumisoft Lighting Corp.Telephone: 604-428-6128To view the source version of this press release, please visit