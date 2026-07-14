Illuminare Biotechnologies Appoints Veteran Biopharmaceutical Leader as New CEO

Brian Longstreet appointed as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Company Through Phase 2/3 Development and Commercialization

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminare Biotechnologies, a clinical-stage company pioneering novel imaging agents to improve intraoperative nerve visualization and reduce unintended intraoperative nerve injury, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Brian Longstreet as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2026. Brian brings 30 years of extensive pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology experience, including product clinical development and global commercialization. He built his career foundation in the large pharmaceutical company environment starting with Schering-Plough and Merck & Co., and more recently has been building and growing smaller Biotech and Medtech companies including Exolvo Biosciences, ChromeX Therapeutics, CorriXR Therapeutics, and Orexigen Therapeutics. Brian has led teams of more than 2,000 employees and also built start-up organizations from the ground up.

The Company's previous CEO and Chairman, Walter Greenblatt, will continue as Chairman and will move into the role of Chief Financial Officer.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Brian to Illuminare at this pivotal juncture in our clinical journey," said Walter Greenblatt, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Brian's exceptional track record of driving strategic growth and steering novel therapies through late-stage clinical development and commercialization makes him the ideal leader to guide the Company. As we transition from an earlier-stage organization to a mature, late-stage clinical company, Brian's strategic and commercial vision, born of deep experience, will be crucial to maximizing the value of our pipeline for shareholders and patients alike."

The transition is strategically timed as Illuminare Biotechnologies enters its next phase of corporate growth, highlighted by the planned initiation of its Phase 2 clinical trial of Illuminare-1 (rizedisben) in Breast Reconstruction. This milestone is supported by positive Phase 1 clinical data demonstrating safety, favorable pharmacokinetics, and clinical evidence of improved nerve visualization, delineation, and identification in robot-assisted laparoscopic radical prostatectomy (RALP) as published in the world-renowned medical journal, JAMA Surgery. Illuminare Biotechnologies also recently completed a Series B funding round which will enable the company to commence and complete a Phase 2 clinical trial in Breast Reconstruction.

"I am honored to join the talented team at Illuminare Bio at such a transformative period for the company," said Brian Longstreet, Chief Executive Officer. "The preclinical and clinical data generated to date for Illuminare-1 (rizedisben) are very encouraging. The Phase 1 study was conducted at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan and demonstrated safety and tolerability, with a clinically effective dose reached at 3.0 mg/kg, improving visualization of nerves. I look forward to working closely with our team, the Board, and our scientific collaborators to accelerate our clinical timelines, broaden our pipeline capabilities, establish key industry partnerships, and move toward commercialization of our first product."

To learn more about Illuminare Biotechnologies, Illuminare-1 (rizedisben), and the upcoming Phase 2 trial in Breast Reconstruction, visit www.illuminarebio.com.

About Illuminare Biotechnologies:

Based in New York, Illuminare Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage company focused on intraoperative nerve visualization to reduce the risk of nerve damage. Its proprietary lead candidate, Illuminare-1 (rizedisben), is a small molecule with a rapid onset of action and sustained duration of nerve illumination. Illuminare-1 has completed a first-in-human trial in radical prostatectomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and demonstrated safety and initial efficacy, improving visualization of nerves. Results of the Phase 1 trial were published in July 2025 in JAMA Surgery. The company expects to enter Phase 2 in the second half of 2026.

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SOURCE Illuminare Biotechnologies